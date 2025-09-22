5 best laptops for gamers that combine performance and efficiency during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 07:00 pm IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE NOW for Prime members. Here are the top deals on laptops for gamers that you should not miss.
Lenovo LOQ, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SS SSD, 15.6(39.6cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EFIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details
₹68,240
Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details
₹69,990
HP Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, 300Nits, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win11, Office 21, Black, 2.32kg, Xd0020ax, RGB kb, Tempest Cooling, AI Gaming Laptop View Details
₹103,990
Acer Nitro Lite 16, Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6, 16GB/ 512 GB, 16.0/40.64 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home, White, 1.95 kg, NL16-71G, Backlit KB,Gaming Laptop View Details
₹90,743
ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/115W TGP/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS View Details
₹139,990
ASUS ROG Strix G16, AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5050-8GB/115W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/90Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.5 Kg) G614PH-RV033WS View Details
₹151,199
Alienware 16 Aurora, Intel Core 7-240H, NVIDIA RTX 5060-8GB GDDR7, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, WQXGA 16/40.64 cm, 2560x1600, Windows 11, Interstellar Indigo, 2.57 Kg, Cryo Chamber Cooling Gaming Laptop View Details
₹129,990
Lenovo LOQ, Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13650HX, NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.6cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV00X8IN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details
₹116,000
HP Omen, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, 8GB RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.42kg, an0012TX, Unleashed Mode, RGB, AI Gaming Laptop View Details
