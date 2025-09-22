Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Prime members can get big discounts on small appliances: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale goes LIVE for members

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 08:30 pm IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for Prime members with big discounts on small appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, blenders, and gas stoves.

Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black)

Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 5.5L | 1200 Watt | 10 in 1 Functions | 8 Preset Menu | Turbo Air Circulation |360° View | Illuminated chamber | Oil Free Cooking | Digital display With Touch Panel (White)

Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty

Judge by Prestige InstaAir Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption| 4.0L Capacity| 1200 Watts| Air Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake | Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu| Easy to Clean Frying Basket |Black

SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven for Home Kitchen, 1800W OTG Air Fryer Oven 12 Litre with 12 Presets, 6 Accessories, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat, AirFryer OTG, XX-Large, Recipe E-book, 1 Year Warranty, Black

iBELL AEROFRY420DM Air Fryer 4.2 Litre - 1500W with Multiple Cooking Options, Dishwasher Safe, Non-stick Coating & Adjustable Temperature Control (Black)

Bajaj Rex Ninja Series 4 Jar 500W Mixer Grinder | DuraCut Blades | 2-In-1 Function Blade In Dry Jar | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Black/Grey】

Wonderchef Vista Mixer Grinder | 4 Multi-purpose Jars | 750W | Sharp Stainless-steel Blades | For Masalas, Chutneys, Fresh Fruit Juices | 3-Speed Control | Advanced Safety Features | 2-Year Warranty

Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder| 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars including Juicer Jar| 3-Speed Control with Pulse Effect| 1-Yr Warranty by Brand| Silver & Black

INALSA Mixer Grinder|500W Powerful Motor|High RPM 21000 for Finer Grinding Result|3 Stainless Steel Jars (1.2 L,0.8 L,0.4 L)|Leak-Proof Lid|3 Speed Control & Pulse Function|2 Year Warranty|Jazz Bold

Wonderchef Vista Mixer Grinder | 4 Multi-purpose Jars | 750W | Sharp Stainless-steel Blades | For Masalas, Chutneys, Fresh Fruit Juices | 3-Speed Control | Advanced Safety Features | 2-Year Warranty

Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder, 750 watt, Black/Light Grey, 5 jars - 3 In 1 insta fresh juicer Jar & Master chef food processor Jar, Vega W5 motor with 5yr Warranty & Lifelong Free Service

NUUK DRIP Self-Feeding Cold Press Juicer For Home | Mimics Hand Squeezing for Max Nutrients | Fruit & Vegetable Slow Juicer Machine | Patented Fused Strainer For Max Juice | 100% BPA Free Tritan Jars

Qlect Electric Citrus Juicer, Full-Automatic Orange Juicer Squeezer for Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit, Citrus Juicer with Cleaning Brush, Easy to Clean and Use (Black)

Cello Nutri Maxx Pro Mixer Grinder | 500W Copper Motor | 2 Jars + 1 Sipper Bottle | SS Blades | Cut, Chop, Blend, Whip & More | Juicer, Smoothie & Chutney Maker | 2-Year Warranty | Black

Kuvings B1700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer with Smoothie & Sorbet Strainers, Patented JMCS Technology (10% More Juice), Best Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, 240W Motor, 12Yrs Motor Warranty

AGARO Regal Electric Citrus Juicer, 200ml Capacity, 80 Watts, Automatic Juice Extractor, Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit Juicer & Squeezer Machine, Electric Fruit Squeezer, Portable, white

Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black

Borosil 130W Easy Cold Press Slow Juicer | Compact Design Portable Less Oxidation, Anti Drip Outlet Lid | Fruit & Vegetable Juicer | 1 Year Warranty | Black

Borosil 130W Easy Cold Press Slow Juicer | Compact Design Portable Less Oxidation, Anti Drip Outlet Lid | Fruit & Vegetable Juicer | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

Wonderchef Venezia Centrifugal Juicer for Home | 500W | Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Juice in Seconds | Dual Speed Control | Pulp Separator for Easy Cleaning | Wide Feeding Mouth | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

NUUK DRIP Self-Feeding Cold Press Juicer For Home | Mimics Hand Squeezing for Max Nutrients | Fruit & Vegetable Slow Juicer Machine | Patented Fused Strainer For Max Juice | 100% BPA Free Tritan Jars View Details checkDetails

Qlect Electric Citrus Juicer, Full-Automatic Orange Juicer Squeezer for Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit, Citrus Juicer with Cleaning Brush, Easy to Clean and Use (Black) View Details checkDetails

Cello Nutri Maxx Pro Mixer Grinder | 500W Copper Motor | 2 Jars + 1 Sipper Bottle | SS Blades | Cut, Chop, Blend, Whip & More | Juicer, Smoothie & Chutney Maker | 2-Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

Kuvings B1700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer with Smoothie & Sorbet Strainers, Patented JMCS Technology (10% More Juice), Best Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, 240W Motor, 12Yrs Motor Warranty View Details checkDetails

AGARO Regal Electric Citrus Juicer, 200ml Capacity, 80 Watts, Automatic Juice Extractor, Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit Juicer & Squeezer Machine, Electric Fruit Squeezer, Portable, white View Details checkDetails

Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black View Details checkDetails

Borosil 130W Easy Cold Press Slow Juicer | Compact Design Portable Less Oxidation, Anti Drip Outlet Lid | Fruit & Vegetable Juicer | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

Wonderchef Venezia Centrifugal Juicer for Home | 500W | Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Juice in Seconds | Dual Speed Control | Pulp Separator for Easy Cleaning | Wide Feeding Mouth | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black

Prestige PIC 16.0 plus 2000 Watts Induction Cooktop|Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Protection against insects|1 year warranty|Black

Cadlec CookMate_5 2000W Induction Cooktop | 7 Cooking Modes, Auto Shut-Off, Over-Heat Protection, LED Display, BIS Approved, 2-Year Warranty | Black

Havells Induction Cooktop Et-X|1900W|Digital Touch Control|Ceramic Plate|8 Pre-Sets with Indian Options|Auto Shutoff|Overheat Protection|6KV Surge Protector|2-Year Coil Warranty|Grey,Black

Preethi Indicook IC124 Induction Cooktop, 2100-Watt Electric Stove with Soft Touch Buttons and Crystal Glass (Black)

V-Guard VIC 2.0 TSP 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop | Feather Touch Control & A-Grade Crystalline Glass Top | Up to 5 kV Surge Protection | 7 Pre-Set Cooking Modes | 24 Hour Pre-Set | Auto Switch Off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live for Prime members, bringing unmissable discounts on small home appliances. From mixer grinders and air fryers to blenders, gas stoves, and more, shoppers can find essential kitchen and home gadgets at attractive prices. Whether you want to upgrade your cooking setup, bring efficiency to daily tasks, or explore modern appliances that make life easier, this sale has plenty of options. With additional bank offers and exchange deals, Prime members can save big while picking up trusted appliances from leading brands this festive season.

Save big on small appliances during the Amazon Festive Sale
Save big on small appliances during the Amazon Festive Sale

Cook healthy by getting an air fryer on the Great Indian Festival sale

Air fryers are a convenient way to cook healthier meals with less oil, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale makes them more affordable than ever. From compact models for small kitchens to larger multi-function options, these appliances let you fry, bake, grill, and roast with ease. Trusted brands offer efficient heating, easy-to-clean baskets, and consistent cooking results. With festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, shoppers can enjoy guilt-free cooking while saving big. Upgrade your kitchen this season and make everyday meals healthier, faster, and more enjoyable with a new air fryer.

Deals on air fryers for you

 

Get up to 65% off on mixer grinders during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Mixer grinders are now available at up to 65% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, making it the right time to upgrade your kitchen essentials. From compact options for small families to powerful multi-jar models for versatile cooking, there’s something for everyone.

With trusted brands offering durable builds, efficient performance, and modern designs, these deals help you save big while ensuring convenience in daily cooking tasks. Don’t miss out.

Top deals on mixer grinders during the Amazon sale

Best juicer with big discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect time to bring home a high-quality juicer at a great price. With big discounts across top brands, buyers can choose from cold press juicers, centrifugal models, and compact designs suited for every kitchen need. These juicers deliver efficient performance, easy cleaning, and healthy juice extraction to support daily wellness routines. Whether you want fresh fruit juices, detox blends, or smoothie-style drinks, the ongoing sale offers excellent options. Add bank offers and exchange deals, and you’re guaranteed even greater value on your purchase this festive season.

Curated deals on juicers

Upgrade your cooking with a new gas stove during the Amazon Sale 2025

Cooking feels effortless when you have the right gas stove, and the Amazon Sale 2025 is the best time to upgrade. With discounts on trusted brands, shoppers can find 2, 3, or 4-burner gas stoves to match their kitchen needs. Modern models feature toughened glass tops, efficient burners, and sleek designs that blend style with functionality. Combined with bank offers and exchange deals, this sale ensures you get a durable, stylish gas stove at an unbeatable price.

Top deals on gas stoves during the Amazon Festive sale

 

Induction cook tops are a safe way to cook; Get one during the Amazon Diwali sale

Induction cooktops are a smart and safe choice for modern kitchens, and the Amazon Diwali Sale makes them even more affordable. With features like quick heating, precise temperature control, and energy efficiency, they’re perfect for everyday cooking. Compact and easy to clean, induction cooktops also reduce risks by eliminating open flames. With festive discounts, bank deals, and exchange offers, this is the best chance to upgrade your cooking setup while enjoying safety, speed, and savings.

Eye-catching deals on induction during Amazon sale

 

  • Which small appliances are must-haves for a modern kitchen?

    Essentials include mixer grinders, blenders, juicers, air fryers, induction cooktops, and gas stoves. They save time, improve cooking efficiency, and support versatile meal preparation for everyday use.

  • How do I choose the right air fryer or juicer?

    Consider capacity, power, ease of cleaning, preset cooking modes, and warranty. Choose a model that fits your family size and cooking habits for optimal performance.

  • Are induction cooktops safer than gas stoves?

    Yes. Induction cooktops use magnetic heating, eliminating open flames. They provide precise temperature control, faster cooking, and reduce burn or fire risks compared to traditional gas stoves.

  • Can small appliances save energy?

    Yes. Modern appliances like mixer grinders, induction cooktops, and air fryers are energy-efficient, consuming less electricity than conventional cooking methods while reducing overall cooking time.

  • How do I maintain small kitchen appliances?

    Clean after every use, avoid water exposure to electrical parts, regularly check cords and connections, and follow manufacturer instructions to ensure long-lasting performance and safety.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Prime members can get big discounts on small appliances: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale goes LIVE for members
