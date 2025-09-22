iPhone 16 price in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

As India’s biggest festive shopping events kick off, both Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are offering attractive discounts on flagship smartphones, including the latest iPhone 16. Apple’s 2024 flagship continues to be one of the most sought-after premium handsets, and both e-commerce giants are positioning it as a headline deal. In this article, we compare the iPhone 16 prices on Flipkart and Amazon, highlight available offers, and see how they stack up against the original launch price. Planning to get the iPhone 16 series? Know where you can find the best deal.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 Launch Price in India

The iPhone 16 was launched in India in September 2024 at a starting retail price of ₹79,900 for the 128 GB variant. Powered by the A18 Bionic chip, the phone quickly became a bestseller in the premium category.

Flipkart Big Billion Days iPhone 16 Offer

On the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the iPhone 16 (128 GB) is listed at an effective price of ₹67,999, which is a flat discount of nearly ₹11,901 from its launch price. The deal went live with early access for Flipkart Plus members and continues through the sale period. Even after initial stocks, the phone is currently priced at ₹67,999, still representing a strong value. Additional perks include 5% cashback on select cards, no-cost EMI options, and exchange benefits up to ₹43,580 that further reduce the price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival iPhone 16 Offer

Meanwhile, on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the iPhone 16 (128 GB) is available at ₹69,499. While this is higher than Flipkart’s headline deal, Amazon is sweetening the offer with instant discounts and cashback on a wide range of debit and credit cards. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange options, making it competitive for Prime members and those preferring Amazon’s ecosystem.

iPhone 16 Specifications

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, Ceramic Shield protection, and peak brightness up to 2000 nits. It runs on the A18 Bionic chip, paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage in the base model.

For cameras, it houses a 48 MP main sensor with advanced OIS and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, while the 12 MP TrueDepth front camera supports Face ID, 4K video, and enhanced computational photography via the Photonic Engine. Other highlights include iOS 18, 5G connectivity, MagSafe wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and Apple Intelligence AI features for messaging, photos, and Siri.