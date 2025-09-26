Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings top discounts on Samsung smart TVs; Buy one that suits your style, today

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Shop Samsung smart TVs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Get discounts, EMI options, exchange benefits, and extra savings with GST input credit.

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL

₹24,990

₹24,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL

₹37,990

₹37,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL

₹44,490

₹44,490
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL

₹11,990

₹11,990
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE86AFULXL

₹59,990

₹59,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)

₹56,990

₹56,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q7FAAULXL (Black)

₹57,600

₹57,600
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50U8600FULXL (Black)

₹45,100

₹45,100
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE86AFULXL

₹59,990

₹59,990
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)

₹87,490

₹87,490
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXL

₹21,990

₹21,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)

₹28,990

₹28,990
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL

₹11,990

₹11,990
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect chance to upgrade your living room with Samsung smart TVs at unbeatable prices. From stunning QLEDs to versatile 4K models, the sale is packed with exciting deals, limited-time price drops, and exchange offers. Shoppers can also enjoy no-cost EMI and extra savings through GST input credit, making it even easier to bring home the latest Samsung TV.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings top discounts on Samsung TVs.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings top discounts on Samsung TVs.

Whether you love binge-watching shows, gaming, or family movie nights, there’s a model that suits your lifestyle. Don’t miss these offers—shop now and redefine your entertainment experience.

Top deals on Samsung TVs on Amazon sale

The QE1D 55-inch TV from Samsung offers vivid Quantum Dot visuals with balanced contrast and HDR support. Its slim build enhances any room, while Object Tracking Sound adds audio depth.

Smart features like TV Plus, Apple AirPlay, and SmartThings Hub cover all streaming needs. With Quantum Processor Lite 4K for smooth upscaling and handy gaming extras, it’s a reliable all-rounder for home entertainment.

Specifications

Display
4K Ultra HD, Quantum Dot, Quantum HDR, Dual LED
Processor
Quantum Processor Lite 4K
Sound
20W output, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound
Smart Features
amsung TV Plus, Bixby, Apple AirPlay, Multi View
Design
AirSlim profile with bezel-less look
This 55-inch QLED model is built for vibrant entertainment with Quantum HDR and a Q4 AI Processor ensuring optimized visuals. Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony elevate audio quality, while SmartThings and Alexa compatibility simplify control.

From seamless device connectivity to creative add-ons like generative wallpaper and karaoke support, it feels more like a lifestyle hub than just a TV.

Specifications

Display
4K Ultra HD QLED, Quantum HDR, HDR 10+
Processor
Q4 AI Processor with 4K Upscaling
Sound
20W output, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony, Dolby system
Smart Features
Alexa/Bixby, Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings Hub, Karaoke mic
Design
Slim look with 3-side bezel-less frame
The 50-inch Crystal 4K TV delivers solid visuals with Pur Color and HDR10+ support, powered by the Crystal 4K processor. Sound is handled by 20W speakers with Dolby-backed Q-Symphony, ensuring clarity.

Smart features like Alexa, TV Plus, and Multi View make it versatile for streaming and mirroring. With slim design and practical connectivity, it’s a good mid-size pick for living rooms and bedrooms.

Specifications

Display
4K Ultra HD, Pur Color, HDR10+, UHD Dimming
Processor
Crystal 4K Processor
Sound
20W speakers, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound
Smart Features
Alexa, Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay, Daily+
Design
Slim bezel, compact 50-inch size
The Vista Pro 65-inch Crystal 4K TV offers expansive viewing with Pur Color and HDR10+ processing. Its large screen pairs well with 20W Object Tracking Sound for immersive audio.

Alexa and TV Plus integration simplify usage, while a 3-star energy rating keeps power bills in check. Ideal for families wanting cinematic viewing, it balances performance with efficiency and a sleek slim design.

Specifications

Display
65-inch 4K Ultra HD, Crystal Processor, HDR10+
Processor
Crystal 4K Processor with upscaling
Sound
20W output, OTS, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound
Smart Features
Alexa/Bixby, Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay, SmartThings Hub
Design
Large screen with slim bezel and 3-star rating
The QE1D 65-inch QLED TV is built for large-scale entertainment. Quantum HDR and Supreme UHD Dimming enhance picture depth, while OTS Lite and Q-Symphony handle immersive audio.

Smart features like Multi View, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay add flexibility. With a slim bezel design and reliable 20W speakers, it strikes a balance between premium visual performance and practical everyday usability for big living spaces.

Specifications

Display
65-inch QLED, Quantum HDR, UHD Dimming
Processor
Quantum Processor Lite 4K
Sound
20W, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound
Smart Features
SmartThings Hub, AirPlay, Multi View, Bixby
Design
Bezel-less slim profile
This 43-inch FHD Smart TV suits compact rooms while offering decent clarity with HDR10+ and PurColor. Its Object Tracking Sound Lite enhances the modest 20W speakers. Built-in Alexa, TV Plus, and Quick Remote make navigation effortless, while 5-star energy efficiency makes it wallet-friendly.

For those prioritizing smart features and everyday streaming in smaller spaces, it’s a practical and reliable choice.

Specifications

Display
FHD (1920 x 1080), HDR10+, PurColor
Processor
Hyper Real Picture Engine
Sound
20W speakers, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony
Smart Features
Alexa/Google, TV Plus, AirPlay, Quick Remote
Design
43-inch slim design, 5-star energy rated
The 43-inch Brighter Crystal 4K TV focuses on richer colour reproduction with Dynamic Crystal Color and HDR10+. Its 20W speakers with Q-Symphony and OTS ensure decent audio for smaller spaces.

Running Tizen OS, it brings Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay 2, and multiple gaming features. Compact yet feature-rich, it’s a capable 4K option for bedrooms and smaller living areas.

Specifications

Display
4K UHD, Dynamic Crystal Color, HDR10+
Processor
Crystal 4K Picture Engine
Sound
20W output, Q-Symphony, OTS, Adaptive Sound
Smart Features
Tizen OS, TV Plus, AirPlay 2, SmartThings Hub
Design
Slim 43-inch frame, lightweight build
The 32-inch Samsung HD Smart TV keeps things simple yet effective. With HDR and PurColor, it produces balanced visuals for casual viewing. Sound is managed by 20W speakers enhanced by OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound. Smart features include Alexa, TV Plus, and AirPlay for easy streaming.

Compact, efficient, and energy-rated at 3 stars, it’s best suited for smaller homes or secondary spaces like kitchens and bedrooms.

Specifications

Display
HD (1366 x 768), HDR10+, PurColor
Processor
Hyper Real Picture Engine
Sound
20W speakers, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound
Smart Features
Alexa/Google, TV Plus, AirPlay, Quick Remote
Design
32-inch slim design, 3-star energy rated
  • Which Samsung TV series is best for everyday use?Which Samsung TV series is best for everyday use?

    Samsung’s Crystal 4K series is reliable for everyday streaming and casual viewing, balancing sharp visuals, smart features, and affordability without overloading on premium specs.

  • Do Samsung TVs support voice assistants?

    Yes. Most Samsung Smart TVs come with Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant integration, letting you search, change channels, and control devices hands-free.

  • What is Samsung’s QLED technology?

    QLED uses Quantum Dot layers to boost brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast. It’s designed for better performance in well-lit rooms compared to standard LED TVs.

  • Are Samsung TVs good for gaming?

    Yes. Select Samsung models include Motion Xcelerator, low latency modes, and HDMI 2.1 support, making them strong choices for console and cloud gaming.

  • Do Samsung Smart TVs get software updates?

    Samsung provides regular firmware and app updates via Wi-Fi. These improve performance, add features, and enhance compatibility, keeping the TV’s ecosystem fresh for years.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

