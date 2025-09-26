Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings top discounts on Samsung smart TVs; Buy one that suits your style, today
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Shop Samsung smart TVs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Get discounts, EMI options, exchange benefits, and extra savings with GST input credit.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details
|
₹44,490
|
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q7FAAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹57,600
|
|
|
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50U8600FULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹45,100
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹87,490
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXL View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
View More Products