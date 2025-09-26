Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings top discounts on Samsung smart TVs; Buy one that suits your style, today

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect chance to upgrade your living room with Samsung smart TVs at unbeatable prices. From stunning QLEDs to versatile 4K models, the sale is packed with exciting deals, limited-time price drops, and exchange offers. Shoppers can also enjoy no-cost EMI and extra savings through GST input credit, making it even easier to bring home the latest Samsung TV. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings top discounts on Samsung TVs.

Whether you love binge-watching shows, gaming, or family movie nights, there’s a model that suits your lifestyle. Don’t miss these offers—shop now and redefine your entertainment experience.

Top deals on Samsung TVs on Amazon sale

The QE1D 55-inch TV from Samsung offers vivid Quantum Dot visuals with balanced contrast and HDR support. Its slim build enhances any room, while Object Tracking Sound adds audio depth.

Smart features like TV Plus, Apple AirPlay, and SmartThings Hub cover all streaming needs. With Quantum Processor Lite 4K for smooth upscaling and handy gaming extras, it’s a reliable all-rounder for home entertainment.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD, Quantum Dot, Quantum HDR, Dual LED Processor Quantum Processor Lite 4K Sound 20W output, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Smart Features amsung TV Plus, Bixby, Apple AirPlay, Multi View Design AirSlim profile with bezel-less look

This 55-inch QLED model is built for vibrant entertainment with Quantum HDR and a Q4 AI Processor ensuring optimized visuals. Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony elevate audio quality, while SmartThings and Alexa compatibility simplify control.

From seamless device connectivity to creative add-ons like generative wallpaper and karaoke support, it feels more like a lifestyle hub than just a TV.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD QLED, Quantum HDR, HDR 10+ Processor Q4 AI Processor with 4K Upscaling Sound 20W output, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony, Dolby system Smart Features Alexa/Bixby, Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings Hub, Karaoke mic Design Slim look with 3-side bezel-less frame

The 50-inch Crystal 4K TV delivers solid visuals with Pur Color and HDR10+ support, powered by the Crystal 4K processor. Sound is handled by 20W speakers with Dolby-backed Q-Symphony, ensuring clarity.

Smart features like Alexa, TV Plus, and Multi View make it versatile for streaming and mirroring. With slim design and practical connectivity, it’s a good mid-size pick for living rooms and bedrooms.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD, Pur Color, HDR10+, UHD Dimming Processor Crystal 4K Processor Sound 20W speakers, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound Smart Features Alexa, Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay, Daily+ Design Slim bezel, compact 50-inch size

The Vista Pro 65-inch Crystal 4K TV offers expansive viewing with Pur Color and HDR10+ processing. Its large screen pairs well with 20W Object Tracking Sound for immersive audio.

Alexa and TV Plus integration simplify usage, while a 3-star energy rating keeps power bills in check. Ideal for families wanting cinematic viewing, it balances performance with efficiency and a sleek slim design.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Ultra HD, Crystal Processor, HDR10+ Processor Crystal 4K Processor with upscaling Sound 20W output, OTS, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Smart Features Alexa/Bixby, Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay, SmartThings Hub Design Large screen with slim bezel and 3-star rating

The QE1D 65-inch QLED TV is built for large-scale entertainment. Quantum HDR and Supreme UHD Dimming enhance picture depth, while OTS Lite and Q-Symphony handle immersive audio.

Smart features like Multi View, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay add flexibility. With a slim bezel design and reliable 20W speakers, it strikes a balance between premium visual performance and practical everyday usability for big living spaces.

Specifications Display 65-inch QLED, Quantum HDR, UHD Dimming Processor Quantum Processor Lite 4K Sound 20W, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Smart Features SmartThings Hub, AirPlay, Multi View, Bixby Design Bezel-less slim profile

This 43-inch FHD Smart TV suits compact rooms while offering decent clarity with HDR10+ and PurColor. Its Object Tracking Sound Lite enhances the modest 20W speakers. Built-in Alexa, TV Plus, and Quick Remote make navigation effortless, while 5-star energy efficiency makes it wallet-friendly.

For those prioritizing smart features and everyday streaming in smaller spaces, it’s a practical and reliable choice.

Specifications Display FHD (1920 x 1080), HDR10+, PurColor Processor Hyper Real Picture Engine Sound 20W speakers, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony Smart Features Alexa/Google, TV Plus, AirPlay, Quick Remote Design 43-inch slim design, 5-star energy rated

The 43-inch Brighter Crystal 4K TV focuses on richer colour reproduction with Dynamic Crystal Color and HDR10+. Its 20W speakers with Q-Symphony and OTS ensure decent audio for smaller spaces.

Running Tizen OS, it brings Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay 2, and multiple gaming features. Compact yet feature-rich, it’s a capable 4K option for bedrooms and smaller living areas.

Specifications Display 4K UHD, Dynamic Crystal Color, HDR10+ Processor Crystal 4K Picture Engine Sound 20W output, Q-Symphony, OTS, Adaptive Sound Smart Features Tizen OS, TV Plus, AirPlay 2, SmartThings Hub Design Slim 43-inch frame, lightweight build

The 32-inch Samsung HD Smart TV keeps things simple yet effective. With HDR and PurColor, it produces balanced visuals for casual viewing. Sound is managed by 20W speakers enhanced by OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound. Smart features include Alexa, TV Plus, and AirPlay for easy streaming.

Compact, efficient, and energy-rated at 3 stars, it’s best suited for smaller homes or secondary spaces like kitchens and bedrooms.

Specifications Display HD (1366 x 768), HDR10+, PurColor Processor Hyper Real Picture Engine Sound 20W speakers, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound Smart Features Alexa/Google, TV Plus, AirPlay, Quick Remote Design 32-inch slim design, 3-star energy rated

FAQs Which Samsung TV series is best for everyday use?Which Samsung TV series is best for everyday use? Samsung’s Crystal 4K series is reliable for everyday streaming and casual viewing, balancing sharp visuals, smart features, and affordability without overloading on premium specs.

Do Samsung TVs support voice assistants? Yes. Most Samsung Smart TVs come with Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant integration, letting you search, change channels, and control devices hands-free.

What is Samsung’s QLED technology? QLED uses Quantum Dot layers to boost brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast. It’s designed for better performance in well-lit rooms compared to standard LED TVs.

Are Samsung TVs good for gaming? Yes. Select Samsung models include Motion Xcelerator, low latency modes, and HDMI 2.1 support, making them strong choices for console and cloud gaming.

Do Samsung Smart TVs get software updates? Samsung provides regular firmware and app updates via Wi-Fi. These improve performance, add features, and enhance compatibility, keeping the TV’s ecosystem fresh for years.

