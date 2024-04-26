 Slack co-founder's 16-year-old daughter Mint Butterfield missing after ‘running away’: Report - Hindustan Times
Slack co-founder's 16-year-old daughter Mint Butterfield missing after ‘running away’: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 08:39 AM IST

Authorities said that Mint Butterfield may have fled to the Tenderloin district of San Francisco.

Billionaire tech moguls Stewart Butterfield and Caterina Fake's daughter Mint Butterfield has gone missing from her home in Bolinas, California, it was reported. Stewart Butterfield is the co-founder of messaging platform Slack while Caterina Fake is widely known for her role in creating Flickr. Their 16-year-old daughter was reported as missing by the couple, San Francisco Standard reported. 

Mint Butterfield is the daughter of Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield.
Mint Butterfield was last seen around 10 pm Sunday, Marin County Sheriff spokesperson Deputy Jose Suarez said as per the report. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel pyjama pants and black boots, authorities said. She could possibly be carrying a gray suitcase, they said. 

Authorities said that Mint Butterfield- who was living with her mother and attending a private boarding school in Napa- may have fled to the Tenderloin district of San Francisco which is notorious for its high crime rates, homelessness and drug trade. 

Marin County Sheriff spokesperson said, “Mint was last seen in Bolinas, but we suspect she may have made her way to the Tenderloin area." She also has a history of substance abuse, they said. 

The Marin County Sheriff's Office issued a notice to citizens saying, "Please contact us with any information on Mint's whereabouts”. Authorities also shared pamphlets regarding her disappearance, the report added. 

News / Business / Slack co-founder's 16-year-old daughter Mint Butterfield missing after ‘running away’: Report
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On