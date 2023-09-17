SoftBank considers investment or partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI
Bloomberg |
SoftBank also has made a preliminary approach to buy Graphcore, a UK-based AI chipmaker.
SoftBank is seeking to invest in artificial intelligence companies and may seek to spend tens of billions in the sector, the Financial Times reported.
The company is considering a range of options including a strategic partnership with, or investment in, Open AI, the paper reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son’s views.
SoftBank also has made a preliminary approach to buy Graphcore, a UK-based AI chipmaker, the FT reported. Graphcore denied it had received an offer from SoftBank, and SoftBank declined to comment, according to the FT.
