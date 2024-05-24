Sony Pictures Networks India MD & CEO NP Singh to step down after 25-year stint
NP Singh said that he will now focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones.
Sony Pictures Networks India said that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer NP Singh has resigned from the post after 25 years of working with the company. In a statement, NP Singh said, “Today, I have a significant update to share. After nearly 44 years in my career, including a rewarding 25-year tenure at SPNI, I have decided to move on from my role as MD and CEO.”
He said that he will now focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones, adding, “However, my commitment to SPNI and its success remains strong. During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach, and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments.
He continued, "I am dedicated to ensuring our legacy of success continues and grows under the new leadership.”
NP Singh rose to the post of CFO of Sony India in 1999 and CEO in 2019. An alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics, he has also been the chief operating officer (COO) of the company.
NP Singh holds a Bachelors' degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi. and a Masters' degree from Delhi School of Economics.
