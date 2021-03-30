Home / Business / South Korea's stocks rebound as institutional investors turn net buyers
business

South Korea's stocks rebound as institutional investors turn net buyers

The KOSPI gained 23.85 points, or 0.79%, to 3,059.89 by 0213 GMT, bouncing back from a 0.16% decline on Monday.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Most heavyweights gained, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising 0.25% and 1.14%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem added 0.75%.(Shutterstock)

South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday as institutional investors turned net buyers, while worries over a hedge fund default that rattled global banking stocks overnight had only limited impact. The won edged down, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The KOSPI gained 23.85 points, or 0.79%, to 3,059.89 by 0213 GMT, bouncing back from a 0.16% decline on Monday.

Most heavyweights gained, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising 0.25% and 1.14%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem added 0.75%.

Overnight, Wall Street cut earlier losses driven by the banking sector on fears that issues with defaulting hedge fund Archegos Capital could spread throughout the banking sector.

Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yields rose to a session high of 1.728% as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus stoked inflation concerns.

But Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed was "a long way from raising interest rates at this point," adding that he saw no evidence at this point that U.S. inflation expectations were rising in a worrisome way, or that bond yields or asset prices were prompting concerns about financial instability.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

From TDS to LTC: These rules will change from April 1

Fiscal year 2020-21: A macroeconomic snapshot

Sensex reclaims 50,000, closes 1,100 points higher, Nifty tops 14,800

China’s Covid-19 vaccination plan could lift GDP growth to 9.3%

Foreigners were net buyers of 64.8 billion won ($57.16 million) worth of KOSPI shares, Korea Exchange data showed, while institutional investors purchased net 83.8 billion won.

The won was quoted at 1,133.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,131.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.3.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 1.124%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.8 basis point to 2.019%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP