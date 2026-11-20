(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX is eyeing a debt sale of at least $32 billion on Thursday, as part of a larger chip-financing deal that Elon Musk’s company recently cinched, marking the latest offering tied to the artificial intelligence borrowing boom. SpaceX eyes at least $32 billion AI chip debt sale. (AFP)

The debt is comprised of three parts, with maturities of about four to six years, according to people familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. are running the transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

The financing will pay for Nvidia Corp. chips through a special-purpose vehicle managed by an Apollo-backed entity, with SpaceX initially leasing them for about five years, according to the people. While debt repayments are linked to the lease, the financing structure allows for the borrowing to remain off of SpaceX’s balance sheet. That’s expected to help the company maintain investment-grade credit ratings.

SpaceX sold $86.2 billion of stock in a June IPO and priced $25 billion of investment-grade bonds days later.

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The new debt is being sold under Securities and Exchange Commission regulations whereby the debt can be broadly marketed to eligible domestic and international institutions but not to some retail investors. That allows for wide distribution and flexibility, meaning the bonds could get “into a lot more hands,” said Jeff Given, senior portfolio manager and head of developed-markets fixed income at Manulife Investment Management.

SpaceX is seeking to raise $40 billion over time. The debt package will be used to pay for about $47.3 billion of graphics processing unit equipment, namely Nvidia’s latest Rubin chips, the documents showed. The chips will be delivered in the first half of 2027.

--With assistance from Carmen Arroyo.