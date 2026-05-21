State-run oil firms report 41% jump in Q4 net profit

The three state-run oil companies, controlling over 90% of domestic fuel retail market, have registered a combined net profit of ₹19,470 crore in January-March 2026 quarter, a 40.74% growth over the same period last year, despite the impact of global energy supply disruptions in March.

The Indian Oil Corporation refinery at Noonmati, in Guwahati. (ANI)

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While two oil marketing companies (OMCs), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), posted handsome profits after tax in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4 FY26), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) net profit remained flat. International oil prices that were around $72 a barrel before the war broke out on February 28, surged over 66.7% to about $120 a barrel on March 9. They, however, softened a bit in May after remaining elevated in April. It was hovering around $105.6 a barrel on Wednesday, about 14% down from the peak.

Cumulatively, the three companies saw a 130% jump in their combined net profit in 2025-26, to ₹77,280.65 crore as compared to ₹33,601.57 crore in 2024-25, according to their standalone financial results declared this week. The performance was largely on account of stable oil prices for much of the year (till the US-Israel attack on Iran in February roiled the market). With raw material prices relatively low, and finished product prices stable, these companies enjoyed higher refining and marketing margins.

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{{^usCountry}} HPCL, which declared its Q4 and full year financial results on May 13, posted a 46% jump in its net profit for Q4 o ₹4,901.50 crore as compared to ₹3,355 crore in Q4 of FY25. In the full fiscal year (FY26), HPCL ’s net profit was ₹17,175.23 crore, a 133.2% jump as compared to ₹7,365 crore in FY25. The company also declared a final dividend of ₹19.25 per equity share having face value of ₹10 for FY26, which is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HPCL, which declared its Q4 and full year financial results on May 13, posted a 46% jump in its net profit for Q4 o ₹4,901.50 crore as compared to ₹3,355 crore in Q4 of FY25. In the full fiscal year (FY26), HPCL ’s net profit was ₹17,175.23 crore, a 133.2% jump as compared to ₹7,365 crore in FY25. The company also declared a final dividend of ₹19.25 per equity share having face value of ₹10 for FY26, which is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share. {{/usCountry}}

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IOC was the second to declare its financial results on May 18. The country’s biggest refiner posted a net profit of ₹11,377.51 crore in Q4 of FY26 as compared to ₹7,264.85 crore in the same period of previous year, registering 56.6% jump. In the full financial year of 2025-26 it registered a ₹36,802.42 crore net profit as compared to ₹12,961.57 crore in 2024-25, posting a surge of over 183.9%.

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“Improvement in net profit is mainly on account of higher refining and marketing margins,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

BPCL, which published its results on Tuesday, saw a marginal decline in its profit after tax by 0.7% to ₹3,191 crore in Q4 of FY26 as compared to ₹3,214 crore in the same period of previous year. Net profit for the full fiscal year (FY26), however, saw a sharp 75.54% jump to ₹23,303 crore as compared to ₹13,275 crore in FY25.

The government did not raise petrol and diesel prices for more than two months of the war. After the company’s monthly revenue losses surged to about ₹30,000 crore, they first hiked petrol and diesel rates by ₹3 per litre each last week.On Tuesday, they again raised retail prices of the two auto fuels by a little less than Re 1 per litre.

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Government officials and company executives said the companies are unlikely to repeat the same financial performance in 2026-27 if the war prolongs and energy prices remain elevated. Even after raising petrol and diesel rates by almost ₹4 per litre each, they are collectively incurring a loss of over ₹500 crore per day on selling automobile fuel and cooking gas, one of them said.

According to one company executive, “losses have reduced because of two reasons – first, international oil prices have softened a bit in May as compared to March and April, and companies have reduced their losses on petrol and diesel by raising their rates by around ₹4 a litre.”

India’s average crude oil purchase price (popularly called the Indian basket) in 2025-26 was $70.99 a barrel. This has spiked after the war in West Asia. According to the government’s monthly data of Indian basket, India’s average purchase price in the month of January 2026 was $63.08 per barrel, rose to $69.01 a barrel in February, $113.49 in March (the first full month of the war in West Asia), and $114.48 in April. It, however, softened by about 6% sequentially to $107.75 a barrel (as on May 20).

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“Crude oil prices witnessed some cooling off from higher levels; however, the Indian Rupee remained under pressure and continued to depreciate amid prevailing global uncertainties,” a Bajaj Broking Market Commentary said. India imports over 88% of crude oil it processes and pays in dollar, which also impacts the rupee-dollar exchange rates. International benchmark Brent crude on Wednesday was trading at $108.79 a barrel, witnessing a dip of 2.24% as compared to $111.28 on Tuesday. The rupee on Wednesday depreciated 13 paise to close at a record low of 96.83 against the US dollar, about 6.28% down from around 91.1 on February 28.