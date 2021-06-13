Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Steel Authority of India to dissolve RMD headquarters in Kolkata: Report
business

Steel Authority of India to dissolve RMD headquarters in Kolkata: Report

Job loss: A report in news agency PTI says that the move of Steel Authority of India to dissolve raw material division headquarters could bring bad news for contractual employees.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:22 AM IST
A worker at Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) plant in Rourkela, Odisha.(Bloomberg File Photo)

The contractual employee working for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) could face a hard time as the state-run company is set to dissolve its raw material division (RMD) headquarters in Kolkata, news agency PTI reported on Saturday. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

PTI quoted some officials to say that the control of the mines under the raw material division could be to Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha and Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand.

The non-contractual employees at the RMD headquarters in Kolkata would be shifted to Rourkela and Bokaro, PTI reported quoting people aware of the development, adding that the axe could fall on the contractual workers.

The domestic steel major is likely to save around 40 crore a year courtesy of the move, PTI report further said.

A section of the contractual employees of the division had approached SAIL Chairman Soma Mondal to reconsider the decision, and also sought West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention.

Shares of SAIL on Friday rose by five per cent after the company posted a 31 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had clocked 2,647.52 crore net profit during the January-March period of fiscal year 2019-20, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing.

"The Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and measures to curtail it had caused significant disturbances and slowdown of economic activities, as a result of which the company's operations had to be scaled down during; the first quarter of financial year ended March 31, 2021," the filing said.

The filing further noted that following the gradual normalization of economic activities, the company is operating at normal capacity.

In a separate media statement, SAIL said it produced 4.56 million tonne (MT) during the quarter, up 6 per cent over the year-ago period, while sales jumped 11 per cent to 4.42 MT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
steel authority of india sail recruitment
TRENDING NEWS

Astronomers spot giant 'blinking' star near Milky way

Cambodia deploys new batch of rat recruits as mine-detecting rat Magawa retires

Man in Chicago plunges into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day

This is how a dad interacts with a dog he didn’t want. Cute video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP