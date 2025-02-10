Stock market crash today: Sensex down over 650 points, Nifty drops by over 200

Stock market crash today: Stock market crashed at noon on Monday, February 10, 2025, dragged down by real estate, healthcare, and metal stocks. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 12:10 pm IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 674.97 points or 0.87%, reaching 77,185.22. The broader NSE Nifty was 210.10 points down or 0.89% in the red, reaching 23,349.85.

Also Read: T-Mobile and Starlink launch beta satellite internet in US for testing | See full details

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd fell the most by 3.61%, trading at ₹225.40. This was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, which fell 3.49%, trading at ₹268.60, and Tata Steel Ltd, which fell 3.47%, trading at ₹133.50.

Tata Steel and Power Grid Corporation were among the stocks which opened the lowest today.

Only 4 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green. These included Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (Up 0.56%, trading at ₹1,947), Bharti Airtel Ltd (Up 0.28%, trading at ₹1,682.55), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Up 0.22%, trading at ₹2368.80), and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (Up 0.14%, trading at ₹4,035).

Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were among the 5 Sensex stocks which opened in the green today.

Also Read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says income tax and RBI rate cut will boost economy: Report

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index fell the most by 3.14%, reaching 40,641.75, just like the Nifty Realty Index, which fell the same 3.14%, reaching 888.85, and the Nifty Metal Index, which fell 2.77%, reaching 8,347.60.

Metals had fallen the most when the market opened today morning, followed by the Midsmall healthcare stocks.

Meanwhile, the rupee had also plunged 44 paise to reach an all-time low of 87.94 against the US dollar in early trade today.

Also Read: Why YouTuber Asmita Patel, known as ‘she-wolf of stock market’, has been banned by SEBI?

How did the stock market open?

The stock market plunged into the red upon opening, dragged down by metal and healthcare stocks.

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 302.65 points or 0.39%, reaching 77,557.54. The broader NSE Nifty opened 98.80 points down or 0.42% in the red, reaching 23,461.15.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Steel Ltd fell the most by 2.68%, trading at ₹134.60. This was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, which fell 1.99%, trading at ₹272.75, and NTPC Ltd, which fell 1.17%, trading at ₹313.15.

Only 5 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green. These included Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (Up 1.57%, trading at ₹3,247.85), Bharti Airtel Ltd (Up 1.10%, trading at ₹1,696.30), SBI (Up 0.64%, trading at ₹741.80), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Up 0.58%, trading at ₹2,377.30), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (Up 0.41%, trading at ₹1,151.25).

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Metal index fell the most by 1.97%, reaching 8,416.80, followed by the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index, which fell 1.42%, reaching 41,364.25, and Nifty Healthcare Index, which fell 1.24%, reaching 14,042.50.

The Nifty Metal Index was dragged down by Vedanta Ltd (3.61% down), Steel Authority of India Ltd (3.40% down), and JSW Steel Ltd (2.45% down).

The Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index was dragged down by Poly Medicure ltd (4.90% down), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (4.65% down), and Piramal Pharma Ltd (2.35% down).

The Nifty Healthcare Index was dragged down by Alkem Laboratories ltd (4.65% down), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (1.99% down), and Laurus Labs Ltd (1.86% down).