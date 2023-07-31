Stock market holidays in August: BSE, NSE to remain closed on these days

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 31, 2023 01:13 PM IST

Trading takes places on all days of the week, except Saturdays and Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchanges in advance.

In August, stock markets will be closed for nine days, of which four each are Saturdays and Sundays. Trading will remain suspended at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 15 (Tuesday) as well, on account of Independence Day.

Stock market holidays in August

August 5: Saturday

August 6: Sunday

August 12: Saturday

August 13: Sunday

August 15: Independence Day (Tuesday)

August 19: Saturday

August 20: Sunday

August 26: Saturday

August 27: Sunday

Stock market holidays in 2023

Overall, except Saturdays and Sundays, there are as many as 15 stock market holidays this year. Of these, eight have already taken place, with seven, including Independence Day, to follow. Republic Day (January 26) was the first stock market holiday of the year and Christmas (December 25) will be the last.

Please note…

It must be noted, however, that BSE and NSE reserve the right to close the market on days other than the scheduled holidays, and, likewise, open on days originally declared as holidays.

In either case, a separate circular shall be issued in advance.

