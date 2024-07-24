Stock Market Live Updates: Markets recover from crash after Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, but close in red

A pedestrian walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building during the presentation of budget, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Stock Market Live Updates: Markets closed flat on July 23 after a crash which came when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed hiking the capital gains tax and securities transaction tax in the Union Budget 2024. The announcement made the benchmark Sensex plummet by over 900 points, reaching below 79,515.64. The Nifty also fell below 24,300....Read More

Since then, the markets did eventually recover. The benchmark Sensex closed at 80,429.04, which is 0.09% or 73.04 points in the red. The Nifty closed at 24,470.40, which is 0.16% or 38.85 points in the red.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, for the new NDA-led coalition government, with nine key priorities including productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development and next-generation reforms.