Stock Market Live Updates: Markets recover from crash after Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, but close in red

Wednesday, July 24, 2024
    By Mallika Soni, Abhyjith K. Ashokan
    July 24, 2024 8:35 AM IST
    Stock Market Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, for the new NDA-led coalition government.
    Stock Market Live Updates: Budget made the benchmark Sensex plummet by over 900 points, reaching below 79,515.64. The Nifty also fell below 24,300.

    A pedestrian walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building during the presentation of budget, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
    A pedestrian walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building during the presentation of budget, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

    Stock Market Live Updates: Markets closed flat on July 23 after a crash which came when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed hiking the capital gains tax and securities transaction tax in the Union Budget 2024. The announcement made the benchmark Sensex plummet by over 900 points, reaching below 79,515.64. The Nifty also fell below 24,300....Read More

    Since then, the markets did eventually recover. The benchmark Sensex closed at 80,429.04, which is 0.09% or 73.04 points in the red. The Nifty closed at 24,470.40, which is 0.16% or 38.85 points in the red.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, for the new NDA-led coalition government, with nine key priorities including productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development and next-generation reforms.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 24, 2024 8:34 AM IST

    Stock market LIVE Updates: How stock markets performed Budget Day

    Stock Market Live Updates: On Budget Day, the Indian benchmark indices closed in red for the fifth consecutive year. Sensex and Nifty 50 were down around 0.1% each and the Nifty Bank index dropping about 1%.

