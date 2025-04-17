Stock market rallies; Sensex rises over 1,300 points, Nifty up nearly 370

The Indian stock market rallied during the trading session on Thursday, April 27, led by banking and financial services stocks. At 1:40 pm, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 1,315.59 points or 1.71%, reaching 78,359.88. The broader NSE Nifty was up 369.10 points or 1.57% in the green, reaching 23,806.30.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

At 1:40pm, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 1,315.59 points or 1.71%, reaching 78,359.88. The broader NSE Nifty was up 369.10 points or 1.57% in the green, reaching 23,806.30.

Also Read: Mocked for being ‘sex toys seller,’ Indian entrepreneur shows off BMW gift from Chinese friend

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Eternal rose the most by 5.09%, trading at ₹233.35. This was followed by ICICI Bank, which rose 3.46%, trading at ₹1403.65, SBI, which rose 3.21%, trading at ₹796.55, Bharti Airtel, which was up by 3.12%, reaching ₹1,879.90, and Kotak Mahindra Bank which was up 3.11%, reaching ₹2,189.

Only three of the Sensex stocks were in the red. These were Tech Mahindra, which fell the most by 0.83%, trading at ₹1,298.15, followed by HCL Technologies, which fell 0.58%, trading at ₹1,423.90, and Larsen & Toubro, which was down 0.22%, trading at ₹3,221.

Also Read: Railways installs India's first ATM on a train in Maharashtra | Details here

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank rose the most, reaching 27,178.20, followed by Nifty Financial Services 25/50, which was up by 1.78%, reaching ₹27,740.05, Nifty PSU Bank which was up 1.62%, reaching ₹6,521.15, Nifty Oil & Gas, which was up 1.08%, reaching ₹10,676.15, and Nifty Auto, which was up 0.94%, hitting ₹21,353.80.

Meanwhile, the Nifty IT Index was down the most by 0.41%, reaching 33,158.55, followed by Nifty Media, which fell 0.04%, reaching 1,576.95.

Also Read: OpenAI's Sam Altman announces hiring: 'If you have a background in…'

How did the market open today?

The benchmark equity indices fell into red after opening with IT, telecom, and metal stocks going down the most.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped by 186.94 points or 0.24%, reaching 76,857.35, while the broader NSE Nifty was down by 61.85 points or 0.26% to 23,375.35.

This comes as global investor sentiment got dented after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank would wait for more clarity on the economic outlook before changing its interest rates.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Steel fell the most by 1.17 per cent, reaching ₹135.35, followed by TCS which was down by 1 per cent, reaching ₹3,240, and Eternal, which was down by 0.81 per cent, reaching ₹220.25.

Eternal had also opened the third-lowest in the previous session by 1.30 per cent, reaching ₹219.40.

18 of the Sensex stocks were in the red.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the IT Index fell the most by 2.10 per cent, reaching 32,595.45. This was followed by Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which was down 1.20 per cent, reaching 8,577.85, and Nifty Metal, which was down 0.62 per cent, reaching 8,402.45.

The IT index had fallen the most on the previous open as well by 0.94 per cent, reaching 32,963.30, and the Midsmall IT & Telecom Index fell the third most that time by 0.50 per cent, reaching 8,637.45.