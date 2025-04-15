OpenAI's Sam Altman announces hiring: 'If you have a background in…'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to social media for sharing a hiring announcement with those “interested in infrastructure and very large-scale computing systems.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends a talk session with SoftBank group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Tokyo on February 3, 2025.(AFP File)

"The scale of what’s happening at OpenAI right now is insane and we have very hard/interesting challenges," Altman wrote in a post on X. “Please consider joining us! we could desperately use your help.”

He further elaborated that OpenAI would “love to talk to” those who “have thought about how to squeeze max performance out of a system.”

“If you have a background in compiler design or programming language design, we might have something great for you,” Altman added.

This comes just two weeks after OpenAI finalised a $40 billion funding round from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp and other investors to develop new tools and eventually pave the way towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Prior to that, Altman, Softbank's Masayoshi Son, and Oracle's Larry Ellison joined US President Donald Trump to announce The Stargate Project at a White House press conference on Tuesday, January 21.

The Stargate Project is a system of data centres which will become the crucial infrastructure to support artificial intelligence (AI) by OpenAI in the US.

Stargate is now in fierce competition with Elon Musk's Colossus project, which is another similar AI infrastructure initiative by his startup xAI to build what it calls the world's largest supercomputer facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

This also comes after the number of ChatGPT users doubled in a week, with the AI chatbot and image generator now speculated to have one billion users, particularly after a viral trend of users creating AI-generated images in the style of Studio Ghibli, a Japanese animation studio.