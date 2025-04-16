Railways installs India's first ATM on a train in Maharashtra | Details here

In the country's first such attempt, Indian Railways has installed an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on board a train. The trial run was conducted on April 10 on the Manmad-CST Panchvati Express train in Maharashtra, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed. Railway officials added that if the trial is successful, it would open the doors for more such ATMs on trains.(ANI)

Posting the video of the ATM installation on his X timeline, referring to it as part of a larger initiative to usher in innovation and ease of use for passengers.

"The ATM was properly secured for its maiden journey with rubber pads and bolts for vibration isolation. Two fire extinguishers have also been provided in the allotted space," Railways said.

The initiative, called "ATM on Wheels," is in line with the Railway Board's directive to find out-of-the-box ways to improve railway earnings through non-fare revenue.

The mini pantry section of the train was transformed into a secure compartment for the ATM by the mechanical team of the Railways.

The ATM is bolted and rubber-padded to avoid damage due to vibrations, and two fire extinguishers have been placed next to it as a precautionary measure.

The ATM-on-train concept would make banking facilities accessible to commuters, particularly in zones with restricted access to financial infrastructure.

Railway officials added that if the trial is successful, it would open the doors for more such ATMs on trains in the future, particularly on long-distance routes.

A meeting was conducted with all prospective vendors on March 25. In the meeting, the idea of placing mobile ATMs on trains was floated.

The on-train ATM experiment is a part of Indian Railways' modernisation push under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to improve passenger experience, upgrade infrastructure, and leverage cutting-edge technology.

Indian Railways has made available world-class travel experiences through upgraded trains such as Vande Bharat in recent years.

Advanced stations, high-tech trains, and novel safety systems are transforming the landscape of rail travel.

A total of 1,337 stations have been identified for redevelopment under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'.

(With ANI inputs)