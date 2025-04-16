Chinese woman gifts 30 lakh BMW to businessman friend from Tamil Nadu

Prawin Ganeshan is the proud owner of a brand new BMW iX1. The founder and CEO of Kamakart.com took to social media today to share pictures of the luxury car, which he claims is a gift from a close friend in China. Prawin Ganeshan received a BMW as a gift from a Chinese friend(X/@PrawinGaneshan)

Ganeshan said on X that his friend gifted the BMW to him on Tamil New Year day. He also revealed the story behind the expensive gift.

BMW gift

“Last year on my birthday, I was attending my close friend’s wedding in China. She had arranged a cake at midnight with a grand celebration in her hometown for me,” wrote Ganeshan, who describes himself as a “China sourcing expert” and the owner of a sex toy factory and sexual wellness store.

He revealed that his friend asked him about a dream that has not yet been fulfilled. Ganeshan told her that he wanted to drive a BMW someday. “She said before next birthday I will be driving my own BMW,” the Indian entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu wrote.

However, the friend surprised Ganeshan with a BMW long before his birthday. On Tamil New Year day (which fell on April 14 this year), his friend texted him to say his dream car was ready for him.

“Your dream car is ready, come and take it,” the friend told Ganeshan.

The Indian entrepreneur shared photos of himself taking delivery of the luxury. In the comments section, he revealed that the BMW iX1 costs 2.5 lakh yuan or roughly ₹30 lakh in China.

He ended his post with a reflection on success, saying he was mocked for being a sex toy seller.

“Many relatives, friends mocked me [that] what a sex toys seller can really achieve. Success is the only reply, whatever business I do,” he wrote.

In the comments section, he revealed that he does business in China, but the friend in question is not a business partner.

Ganeshan, who recently opened a new assembly unit for adult toys in Dongguan, China, says the BMW is in China and has not been imported to India. He plans to use it while running his business in the country.