Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 1,600 points, Nifty 50 slips ~2% after US-Iran talks collapse

India's stock market fell at the opening bell today as crude oil surged above $100 a barrel after US-Iran peace talks failed to make progress. ...Read More

At 9:15 am, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex 2.08%, or 1,613.09 points, to 75,937.20 points even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 shed 1.92% to 23,589 points. The Nifty Bank index was down 2.27% and Nifty Midcap 100 2.02%.

Both equity benchmarks — NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex —rose about 6% last week, posting their best showing in over five years as investors took comfort from a fragile US-Iran ceasefire, but negotiations between the two countries in Islamabad ended in a stalemate. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would start blockading the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying geopolitical tensions and sending oil prices higher.

Brent crude jumped about 7% to $102 per barrel.

“How this naval blockade, which in effect will be a US blockade of Iran’s blockade, will play out remains to be seen. There can be dramatic developments on the geopolitical front and consequently on markets also,” V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd., said over an email. “The ideal strategy in this ultra-uncertain situation is to wait and watch.”

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian stocks worth $5.15 billion so far in April, after offloading a record $12.7 billion in March. While FPI outflows have intensified, inflows into equity mutual funds from domestic investors rose to an eight-month high of $4.4 billion in March, helping limit the market decline.

The Nifty and Sensex are down about 4.5% each since the start of the Iran war.