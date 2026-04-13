Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 1,600 points, Nifty 50 slips ~2% after US-Iran talks collapse
The latest news and live updates from India's stock market today, including Sensex and Nifty 50, rupee-dollar and crude oil prices, as well business news from India Inc.
India's stock market fell at the opening bell today as crude oil surged above $100 a barrel after US-Iran peace talks failed to make progress. ...Read More
At 9:15 am, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex 2.08%, or 1,613.09 points, to 75,937.20 points even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 shed 1.92% to 23,589 points. The Nifty Bank index was down 2.27% and Nifty Midcap 100 2.02%.
Both equity benchmarks — NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex —rose about 6% last week, posting their best showing in over five years as investors took comfort from a fragile US-Iran ceasefire, but negotiations between the two countries in Islamabad ended in a stalemate. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would start blockading the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying geopolitical tensions and sending oil prices higher.
Brent crude jumped about 7% to $102 per barrel.
“How this naval blockade, which in effect will be a US blockade of Iran’s blockade, will play out remains to be seen. There can be dramatic developments on the geopolitical front and consequently on markets also,” V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd., said over an email. “The ideal strategy in this ultra-uncertain situation is to wait and watch.”
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian stocks worth $5.15 billion so far in April, after offloading a record $12.7 billion in March. While FPI outflows have intensified, inflows into equity mutual funds from domestic investors rose to an eight-month high of $4.4 billion in March, helping limit the market decline.
The Nifty and Sensex are down about 4.5% each since the start of the Iran war.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 09:45:35 am
Sensex Nifty LIVE: DMart shares can fall up to 50%, Emkay warns
Shares of Avenue Supermart Ltd., the operator of DMart retail stores, can halve in value in a bear case scenario, according to Emkay.
The Mumbai-based brokerage has initiated coverage of the stock with a “sell” rating and a base target price of ₹3,700 apiece, with a warning that the stock can slump up to ₹2,200.
With a forward price-to-earnings valuation of 70 times, the stock is pricing in a business that DMart needs to become and not what it currently is, Emkay said. India's quick-commerce firms, Swiggy Ltd. (Instamart) and Eternal Ltd. (Blinkit) are now pricier by only 4% to 13%.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 09:21:09 am
Sensex, Nifty 50 crash at Opening Bell
At 9:15 am, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex 2.08%, or 1,613.09 points, to 75,937.20 points even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 shed 1.92% to 23,589 points. The Nifty Bank index was down 2.27% and Nifty Midcap 100 2.02%.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 09:06:05 am
Sensex Nifty LIVE: Rupee opens lower versus Dollar
Rupee opens 65 paise lower at 93.28/dollar versus Friday's close of 92.73/dollar due to higher crude oil prices and ending of the 10 April deadline to sell long dollar positions.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 08:59:39 am
Sensex Nifty LIVE: Stocks to watch today
• Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. receives two projects worth ₹972 crore from the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate.
• Torrent Pharma says the US Food and Drug Administration concludes inspection at Bileshwarpura Oncology facility with zero observations
• Vakrangee enters strategic pact with Indiafirst Life Insurance to offer life insurance solutions.