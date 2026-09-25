Sensex, Nifty open positive day after bloodbath driven by rising crude, Middle East tensions

The Nifty 50 rose 0.16 per cent to 23,099.55 and Sensex also saw a hike of 0.18 per cent to 73,627.13 points as markets opened on Friday. The fresh figures come one day after both indices recorded their steepest single-session decline in over two months.

Men walk past a screen displaying market results outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

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Before Friday's figures came in, Nifty 50 and Sensex were down 1.2% and 1% this week, on track for a seventh consecutive weekly decline.

Inflation worries impacting Indian markets

Rising crude prices, inflation worries, pressure on financial stocks and continued foreign selling are weighing on Indian equities. According to a Reuters report, foreign investors sold Indian shares worth 50.27 billion rupees ($523.89 million) on Thursday.

A spike in oil prices due to tensions in the Middle East are fuelling inflation concerns and raising interest rates globally, with the US 30-year bond yields at their highest in more than 20 years. Despite a slight drop in Brent oil prices to $105.73 per barrel, market concerns remain.

"Crude remains a key variable for India, and the spike in oil prices after briefly slipping below $100 revives supply concerns just as domestic markets found its footing," a Reuters report from Thursday quoted Hemang Gor, senior research analyst of derivatives and technical research at Axis Direct.

Sharp plunge in Thursday's figures

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{{^usCountry}} The Nifty 50 fell to 23,063.10 points and the Sensex dropped by over 1,200 points to 73,580.54 on Thursday, making it the worst day for Indian markets in 10 weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Nifty 50 fell to 23,063.10 points and the Sensex dropped by over 1,200 points to 73,580.54 on Thursday, making it the worst day for Indian markets in 10 weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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Surging crude oil prices due to the Iran war were largely to blame for the sharp drop in numbers. Indian markets continue to monitor the possibility of a truce between the US and Iran and gauge the impact of soaring global bond yields.

Global oil prices today

Oil prices fell slightly on Friday on hopes of a truce between the US and Iran amid war tensions escalated by the bombing of Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels.

Brent was down 87 cents, or 0.82%, at $105.73 a barrel at 0212 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down $1.56, or 1.65%, at $93.05 a barrel, Reuters reported.