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Sensex, Nifty open higher, then dip amid expectations of positive Iran-Qatar talks

GIFT Nifty futures were at 24,360.50 points, as of 8:12 am, indicating a positive start for the Nifty 50, which closed at 24,207.75 on Wednesday.

Updated on: Aug 27, 2026, 09:40:32 IST
By HT Business Desk
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Stock marked indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher but slid soon after opening on Thursday. The higher opening was amid oil prices falling on expectations that talks between Iran and Qatar may open the Strait of Hormuz, key waterway that used to be the travel route for a fifth of world's oil and energy requirements before the war.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, back, in Mumbai (Bloomberg/File)
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, back, in Mumbai (Bloomberg/File)

Sensex dipped 45.17 points to 77,422.70 in early trade, while Nifty skid 6.40 points to 24,202.45 on Wednesday.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 24,360.50 points, as of 8:12 am, indicating a positive start for the Nifty 50, which closed at 24,207.75 on Wednesday, according to data cited in a Reuters report.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were the major laggards on Wednesday, according to a PTI news agency report.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were among the winners.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Business Desk

The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.

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Stay updated with the latest Business News, stock market updates, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates and major developments from India and across the world.
Stay updated with the latest Business News, stock market updates, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates and major developments from India and across the world.
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