    Supreme Court allows govt to consider full relief on all Vodafone Idea dues, shares surge

    Vodafone Idea had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court to seek relief on both additional AGR dues and the reassessment of all dues up to FY17.

    Updated on: Nov 3, 2025 3:47 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    The Supreme Court has modified its earlier order to allow the government to consider relief on all Voadone Idea dues, a move that sent the company's share price soaring 10%.

    Vodafone Idea has a total debt in excess of ₹2 lakh crore. (Reuters)
    Separately, Vodafone Idea informed the stock exchanges that the company’s board isn’t considering a fundraising proposal, amid media reports that US-based private equity firm Tillman Global Holdings is in negotiations to invest $4-6 billion (about 35,000 to 52,800 crore) in the company to buy out promoters Aditya Birla Group and the UK’s Vodafone Group Plc.

    This is a developing story.

