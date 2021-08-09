Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Supreme Court refuses to halt antitrust probe against Amazon, Flipkart
business

Supreme Court refuses to halt antitrust probe against Amazon, Flipkart

The antitrust body of India launched an investigation against Amazon and Flipkart in 2020 for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:15 PM IST
The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.(REUTERS)

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged competition law violations. The top court rejected demands of the companies asking for halt of the probe and said that the probe must continue. The e-shopping companies now have four weeks of time to join the investigation, as per the court's order.

The antitrust body of India launched an investigation against Amazon and Flipkart in 2020 for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition. The probe was launched following a following a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), which represents small and medium business owners in Delhi.

The companies deny any wrongdoing and have repeatedly tried to mount legal challenges against the investigation.

Earlier on July 23, the Karnataka high court (HC) quashed separate petitions by Amazon India and Flipkart against the antitrust investigation. Following which the companies approached the top court.

A three-member bench was hearing the case during which it called for companies' participation as it declined to halt the probe.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

The rebirth of Shaheed Minar

Fish with human-like teeth caught in the US. Pics go viral

Police dog stabbed brutally returns to duty, receives toy from the Mayor

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP