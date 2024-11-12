Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swiggy hires senior executives from Flipkart and Amazon for expansion: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 12, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Swiggy is taking in executives experienced in areas like furniture, electronics, and fashion, etc, from companies like Flipkart and Amazon

Swiggy, an online food ordering and delivery company, is hiring executives from other e-commerce companies, such as Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon, for its expansion plans, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Swiggy Ltd. delivery workers on motorcycles outside a company's dark store in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)
Swiggy Ltd. delivery workers on motorcycles outside a company's dark store in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

At least 12 executives from these companies have already joined the food delivery giant, the report read.

Also Read: Elon Musk's Starlink agrees to data security rules, satcom license application to move forward: Report

This comes a day after Swiggy made two senior appointments to its leadership team, Business Standard reported. The report added that over the past four months, this included Shalabh Shrivastava (former Flipkart VP), Hari Kumar G (another former Flipkart VP who is now the SVP and Chief Business Officer for Swiggy Instamart), and Amitesh Jha (an SVP at Flipkart who is now the CEO of Swiggy Instamart).

This is to take in executives experienced in areas like furniture, electronics, and fashion, etc, the report added.

Also Read: Nestle, PepsiCo sell substandard products in low-income countries like India, claims report

The company is looking to boost revenues by increasing the average order values (AOVs) by launching several support initiatives and expand its operations, including by introducing ‘Yello’, a marketplace for professional services; and ‘Rare’, a premium membership service, according to the report.

This comes amid the company about to debut on the exchanges tomorrow on Wednesday, November 12, 2024, after launching its high-profile IPO last week, which got fairly sluggish demand, being subscribed three times over, mostly by institutional investors on the last day.

On the other hand, its already-listed rival Zomato got listed in July 2021 and is profit-making, compared to the loss-making Swiggy, whose losses narrowed in the financial year 2023-24, compared to the previous year.

Also Read: Swiggy IPO allotment status released: What GMP indicates ahead of listing date

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //