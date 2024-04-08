 Tata Steel share price hits 52-week high after Q4 update: Will it rise more? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Tata Steel share price hits 52-week high after Q4 update: Will it rise more?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 11:47 AM IST

Tata Steel share price: Tata Steel reported its Q4 FY24 updates which showed a 6 per cent growth in deliveries to 19.90 million tonnes in FY24.

Tata Steel share price: Shares of Tata Steel rose over 2 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high 166.85, surpassing the earlier peak of 166.3 touched on April 3. This comes after the Tata Group company reported its Q4 FY24 updates which showed a 6 per cent growth in deliveries to 19.90 million tonnes in FY24, flanked by higher demand from retail, automotive and railway segments.

Tata Steel share price: Automotive and special products segment deliveries increased by 8 per cent in FY24, the company said. (Bloomberg)
Tata Steel share price: Automotive and special products segment deliveries increased by 8 per cent in FY24, the company said. (Bloomberg)

Read more: Adani Ports share price 2% lower, 913-crore equities change hands: What's happening

The company produced 18.85 million tonnes (MT) of steel during the preceding 2022–23 financial year, Tata Steel said in a statement while automotive and special products segment deliveries increased by 8 per cent in FY24.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: Gold prices at fresh record high of 71,000, silver hits new peak: Check latest rates

"Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for individual home builders, stood at 2,240 crore in FY24 and were up 30 per cent, driven by best-ever 3Q and 4Q sales," it said.

Read more: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares he used ChatGPT to know more about this, netizens mock post

In the last one year, shares of Tata Steel gave a return of over 55 per cent against Nifty50's rise of almost 28 per cent.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Tata Steel share price hits 52-week high after Q4 update: Will it rise more?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On