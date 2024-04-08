Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares he used ChatGPT to know more about this, netizens mock post

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma revealed that he used ChatGPT to know more about cooking oil. The artificial intelligence (AI) tool said that repeatedly heating oil could form hazardous compounds such as free radicals, he said. Replying to a post by fitness influencer Chirag Barjatya on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said, "I asked ChatGPT to give more details of this and here is directly from GPT4. Reheating and reusing ghee or cooking oil can indeed impact its health properties, including potentially increasing the trans fat content. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chairman of One97 Communications Ltd., operator of Paytm, attends the Japan Fintech Festival in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)

Explaining the process behind formation of trans fats, he said spoke about the way in which they could become oils when they are heated to high temperatures, This occurred as the high levels of heat can change the molecular structures, he said.

"Trans fats are created through industrial hydrogenation but can also form when oils are repeatedly heated to high temperatures. This transformation occurs because the high heat can alter the molecular structure of the fats, converting some of the unsaturated fats into trans fats, which are known to be harmful to heart health, increasing bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and decreasing good cholesterol levels (HDL)," he wrote.

He also urged people to reduce the use of oil and instead opt for alternatives that are fresher and healthier.

Users were left unimpressed about his thoughts as one wrote, “If possible ask ChatGPT, as to when Paytm IPO holders are going to make any money from investment” while another said, “What’s the point of sharing this?”