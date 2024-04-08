Gold prices at fresh record high of ₹71,000, silver hits new peak: Check latest rates
Gold prices today April 8: Gold prices in Delhi today is ₹71210.0/10 grams while yesterday's gold rate was ₹72118.0/10 grams. Check rates in your city here
Gold prices today April 8: Gold and silver prices hit new lifetime highs today (April 8) as Gold contracts on MCX hit a life high of ₹71,080 per 10 grams as it rose ₹440 or 0.62%. Silver futures reached a new peak of ₹82,064 and increased ₹1076 or 1.33% after slippages in the dollar index (DXY) which was hovering near the 104.25 mark. It has declined 0.73% over the last five trading sessions and last week, June Gold futures on MCX hit a life high of ₹70,699 per 10 grams, ending at ₹70,599 lower by ₹37 or 0.05%.
Gold and silver prices in Delhi
Gold prices in Delhi today is ₹71210.0/10 grams while yesterday's gold rate was ₹72118.0/10 grams. Meanwhile silver price in Delhi is at ₹83,400/kg which was ₹81700.0/kg on April 7.
Gold and silver prices in Chennai
Gold prices in Chennai today is at ₹71070.0/10 grams which were at ₹72118.0/10 grams a day before. On the other hand, silver prices in the city are at ₹86900.0/kg which were at ₹85000.0/kg yesterday.
Gold and silver prices in Mumbai
In Mumbai, the rate of the yellow metal is at ₹71350.0/10 grams which were ₹71699.0/10 grams yesterday. Silver prices in the city were at ₹83400.0/kg which were at ₹81700.0/kg on April 7.
Gold and silver prices in Kolkata
Gold in Kolkata is priced at ₹71629.0/10 grams today which was at ₹71489.0/10 grams on April 7 while silver prices in the city were at ₹83400.0/kg which were yesterday at ₹81700.0/kg.
