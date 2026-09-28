Tata Trusts propose Tata Sons rejig to move away from financial company status

The Tata Trusts on Monday announced a strategic reorganisation plan for the Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL), which is aimed at ensuring that the reorganised entity would neither be a ‘Non-Banking Financial Company’ (NBFC) nor a ‘Core Investment Company’ (CIC).
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The proposed reorganisation would lead to the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Private Limited (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with TSPL.
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