Tata Trusts propose Tata Sons rejig to move away from financial company status

The Tata Trusts on Monday announced a strategic reorganisation plan for the Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL), which is aimed at ensuring that the reorganised entity would neither be a ‘Non-Banking Financial Company’ (NBFC) nor a ‘Core Investment Company’ (CIC).

An undated photo of Noel Tata, chairman of Tata group's philanthropic arm Tata Trusts. (PTI)

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The proposed reorganisation would lead to the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Private Limited (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with TSPL.