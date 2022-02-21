Tata-Mistry case: SC to hear review petition against Cyrus' ouster on March 9

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted a review plea filed by Cyrus Mistry against an order setting aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision to restore him as the executive chairman of the Tata group.

In 2012, Cyrus Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as the chairman of Tata Sons Private Limited . However, he was ousted four years later in 2016. Cyrus is the son of construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry, the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Mistry's review plea has been taken up by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and includes justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

“Applications seeking exemption from filing affidavits are allowed. Applications seeking oral hearing of the Review Petitions are allowed. List the Review Petitions on Wednesday, March 9, 2022,” the bench said on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

Chief justice Ramana and Justice Bopanna are in favour of hearing the petition.

However, Justice Ramasubramanian gave a dissenting note and said the grounds raised in the review petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review.

“With utmost respect, I regret my inability to agree with the order. I have carefully gone through the Review Petitions and I do not find any valid ground to review the judgement," Ramasubramanian said in a February 15 order.

“The grounds raised in the Review Petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review and hence the applications seeking oral hearing deserve to be dismissed,” Ramasubramanian added.

In March last year, the Supreme Court set aside an NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Group. The court had also dismissed a plea of the Shapoorji Group that sought the separation of ownership interests in TSPL, PTI further reported.

Previously, Shapoorji Group also told the apex group that Mistry's removal as TSPL's chairman was in complete violation of corporate governance and pervasive violation of the Articles of Association in the process.

The Tata Group, however, refused any wrongdoing by saying that the board was well within its right to remove Mistry from the top post.