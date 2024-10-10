TCS begins campus hiring process for 2025-26, 11,000 hired in first half of 2024-25: Report

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced it has started the campus hiring process for the financial year 2025-26, according to a Business Standard report. During the first quarter of 2024-25, TCS added 5,452 associates, with a total headcount of 612,724 towards the end of the first half of the year.(Bloomberg)

This comes after the company hired 11,000 employees in the first half of 2024-25 and witnessed a net headcount addition of 5,726 employees, marking the second time it announced a headcount addition, the report read.

This comes after the total headcount went down by 13,249 in 2023-24, which was the first time over the last 19 years.

TCS's competitor Accenture also announced headcount addition similarly and also said it will continue to hire in India.

“We welcomed 11,000 associates in the first half of the year, and we remain on track for trainee onboarding as planned. We have also commenced the campus hiring process for FY26," the report quoted Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer as saying. "Our strong talent base and increased learning intensity prepare us well for the complex technology transformations that customers entrust us with.”

