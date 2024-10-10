How Ratan Tata once moved Starbucks founder Howard Schultz to tears: ‘So much wisdom and insight’

Howard Schultz, the founder of global coffeehouse chain Starbucks was once, moved to tears by former Tata Sons Chairperson Ratan Tata's speech on the opening of Starbucks' first India store in Mumbai. Starbucks' Howard Schultz speaks as then vice chairman of Tata Global Beverages RK Krishnakumar watches during a news conference at the country's first newly-inaugurated Starbucks outlet in Mumbai.(Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

Ratan Tata passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday, October 09, 2024, at the age of 86 due to age-related issues.

Starbucks' 2012 entry into India was through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Global Beverages Ltd. This was its second attempt to enter India, with the first attempt in 2007 being withdrawn after some time.

Shultz wrote in a book titled 'Reimagining India: Unlocking The Potential of Asia's Next Superpower,' that “at the celebratory dinner the night of the Mumbai (Starbucks store's) opening, Ratan Tata offered a toast that really moved me” and that his remarks were “perfect and so heartfelt.”

He further added that he considered Tata to be a "man with so much grace" and that he could sit and listen to him for days on end since he had “so much wisdom and insight not only about India but about the world.”

Shultz also wrote that during a big open forum meeting a few weeks later, he started to cry when he tried to describe the moment to everyone, since he felt it was a chance to do something extraordinary and world-class in India.

The book was from McKinsey & Company and its contributors included several prominent names such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Google's former CEO Eric Schmidt, among others.

“One of the great privileges of Starbucks expansion to India was meeting—and then building a personal friendship—with Ratan Tata, the visionary leader of the Tata conglomerate, a man of uncommon wisdom and character who helped turn his nation into a global economic power," Shultz said as part of Starbucks' statement. "I join millions in India, and around the world, in mourning his passing. He leaves us with an enduring legacy of valued-based leadership and innovation.”

Starbucks, in its official statement, credited Ratan Tata as being “instrumental in building the partnership with Starbucks Coffee Company that brought the company’s coffeehouse experience to India and showcased Indian coffees to the world.”

Today, over 4,000 Starbucks partners work at nearly 400 stores across India.

