Tech Tonic | Paying more, getting more, but wanting less

Vishal Mathur is the Technology Editor at HT. Tech Tonic is a weekly column that looks at the impact of personal technology on the way we live, and vice versa. The views expressed are personal.

I get their reasons for doing this. Capex costs are going up and investments are essential to scale and support volume of connectivity, spectrum costs and the very running of the business, all factored in. You’ve no choice but to keep paying. But remember, the house always wins in the end. This time, the house is the telco with 5G towers and a JioHotstar logo on it.

There is an irony in all of this. While India still has some of the most affordable data prices anywhere in the world, the value of that data has significantly reduced in the last few years. in 2016, 1GB of data would last you a week, maybe more. Now, you’re probably consuming almost as much scrolling the brain rot content on social media every night, between finishing dinner and finally falling asleep. End result is, you’ll have to pay for an unlimited 5G plan anyway. And that’s where the ‘more’ comes into play as telcos drive up the average revenue per user (ARPU) metrics.

April has been the month of “cricket packs”, with Airtel and Jio trying to cash in on the IPL momentum. Both have launched data and regular recharge plans with JioHotstar subscriptions bundled. But what if someone doesn’t want that and instead watches IPL on Star Sports on linear cable or DTH? You’ll still get what you don’t need.

It has been a slow, and a very quiet death of the budget plans. Airtel once offered a ₹799 plan that provided 84 days of validity to users. As of a few days ago, that validity tenure now requires you to spend ₹899 (and along the way, it was first changed to ₹859, if I’m not mistaken). You can no longer seek value in this telecom era, whether prepaid or postpaid. Because the definition of value has changed to include things you may not want and to bundle things you may not need.

Jio’s ₹349 plan for instance, bundles a lot including unlimited 5G, the 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan with AI and 5TB of cloud storage (you must keep recharging with ₹349 or higher plans for those 18 months, mind you; a nice lock-in of sorts), a 3 month JioHotstar subscription and more. What if I just want unlimited 5G and none of the other riffraff? Little choice, except a ₹198 plan with 14-days validity, which works out more expensive over the 28-days. It is a similar story with Airtel’s prepaid plan structuring, with a ₹349 plan bundling unlimited 5G usage with 12-months Adobe Express Premium and a certain tenure of the Apple Music subscription—but no lower priced choice if someone just wants the unlimited 5G.

The reality now is, we’re paying more, for a lot more that we can potentially consume. Network level improvements, 5G rollout, and the cost of bundling is all factored into bill plans and recharge packs. Make no mistake, we pay for all this, not in one go, but shared across other users on the same network. I may not use the JioHotstar subscription bundled with a prepaid pack, but you perhaps do. But herein, a question becomes relevant—where’s the tariff choice for customers who don’t want any of the extra layers?

Bharti Airtel which first made the pitch for network—level spam protection by marking incoming text messages as “suspected spam” to warn unsuspecting users against clicking on any links in that message, or replying with any personal or sensitive information. Scam methods have evolved, the latest is the traffic challan payment scam. Though I remain a Truecaller loyalist because it is a lifesaver in more ways than one, network based warning signs are helpful for a much, much larger demographic of users.

What does this mean? 5G slicing, in a way, is to prioritise certain customers who may have subscribed to an add-on pack or service, with faster 5G services. On the same network. This isn’t new, but Jio isn’t yet offering this for consumers yet, since the regulations for prioritised services aren’t still fully in place. But that’s one strong pitch when it can be made—a better experience for those who need it, by paying extra. There’s a level of choice, though some may argue that this may deteriorate the experience for those who don’t, but there’s little proof that it will. In reality, that extra you pay allows Jio to manage and maintain a network capable of doing the “premium 5G” bit effectively.

I’ll specifically note the headroom that tariff pricing changes give to telecom companies. Reliance Jio, for instance, is referring to something called “premium 5G”. In an earnings call last week, Anshuman Thakur, who is head of strategy at Reliance Jio Infocomm said, “On the product side, the 5G premium services with our stack, we can offer. Now, some of this is being done on a trial basis. We need to ensure that we are fully regulatory compliant, but these products are ready for the market.”

There was a simpler time for India’s telecom space. I’m old enough to remember an era when we had as many as 12 players, across GSM and CDMA technologies. Pricing wars were an obvious result when market contours are like this. Times have changed. The select telcos that remain now focus on increasing average revenue per user. Your postpaid bills and prepaid recharge costs are rising. There are many ways to go about this, and a sophisticated illustration of the last twelve months makes it clear, that telcos are trying it all. Bundling subscriptions, a pitch of value added services and network level features they hope will stem user churn (portability means there is little consumer loyalty, and in a way, rightly so).

There was a simpler time for India’s telecom space. I’m old enough to remember an era when we had as many as 12 players, across GSM and CDMA technologies. Pricing wars were an obvious result when market contours are like this. Times have changed. The select telcos that remain now focus on increasing average revenue per user. Your postpaid bills and prepaid recharge costs are rising. There are many ways to go about this, and a sophisticated illustration of the last twelve months makes it clear, that telcos are trying it all. Bundling subscriptions, a pitch of value added services and network level features they hope will stem user churn (portability means there is little consumer loyalty, and in a way, rightly so).

PREMIUM Representational image.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

I’ll specifically note the headroom that tariff pricing changes give to telecom companies. Reliance Jio, for instance, is referring to something called “premium 5G”. In an earnings call last week, Anshuman Thakur, who is head of strategy at Reliance Jio Infocomm said, “On the product side, the 5G premium services with our stack, we can offer. Now, some of this is being done on a trial basis. We need to ensure that we are fully regulatory compliant, but these products are ready for the market.”

Also Read:Tech Tonic | No, the EU doesn’t require phones to have removable batteries

What does this mean? 5G slicing, in a way, is to prioritise certain customers who may have subscribed to an add-on pack or service, with faster 5G services. On the same network. This isn’t new, but Jio isn’t yet offering this for consumers yet, since the regulations for prioritised services aren’t still fully in place. But that’s one strong pitch when it can be made—a better experience for those who need it, by paying extra. There’s a level of choice, though some may argue that this may deteriorate the experience for those who don’t, but there’s little proof that it will. In reality, that extra you pay allows Jio to manage and maintain a network capable of doing the “premium 5G” bit effectively.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bharti Airtel which first made the pitch for network—level spam protection by marking incoming text messages as “suspected spam” to warn unsuspecting users against clicking on any links in that message, or replying with any personal or sensitive information. Scam methods have evolved, the latest is the traffic challan payment scam. Though I remain a Truecaller loyalist because it is a lifesaver in more ways than one, network based warning signs are helpful for a much, much larger demographic of users. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharti Airtel which first made the pitch for network—level spam protection by marking incoming text messages as “suspected spam” to warn unsuspecting users against clicking on any links in that message, or replying with any personal or sensitive information. Scam methods have evolved, the latest is the traffic challan payment scam. Though I remain a Truecaller loyalist because it is a lifesaver in more ways than one, network based warning signs are helpful for a much, much larger demographic of users. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The reality now is, we’re paying more, for a lot more that we can potentially consume. Network level improvements, 5G rollout, and the cost of bundling is all factored into bill plans and recharge packs. Make no mistake, we pay for all this, not in one go, but shared across other users on the same network. I may not use the JioHotstar subscription bundled with a prepaid pack, but you perhaps do. But herein, a question becomes relevant—where’s the tariff choice for customers who don’t want any of the extra layers? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reality now is, we’re paying more, for a lot more that we can potentially consume. Network level improvements, 5G rollout, and the cost of bundling is all factored into bill plans and recharge packs. Make no mistake, we pay for all this, not in one go, but shared across other users on the same network. I may not use the JioHotstar subscription bundled with a prepaid pack, but you perhaps do. But herein, a question becomes relevant—where’s the tariff choice for customers who don’t want any of the extra layers? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jio’s ₹349 plan for instance, bundles a lot including unlimited 5G, the 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan with AI and 5TB of cloud storage (you must keep recharging with ₹349 or higher plans for those 18 months, mind you; a nice lock-in of sorts), a 3 month JioHotstar subscription and more. What if I just want unlimited 5G and none of the other riffraff? Little choice, except a ₹198 plan with 14-days validity, which works out more expensive over the 28-days. It is a similar story with Airtel’s prepaid plan structuring, with a ₹349 plan bundling unlimited 5G usage with 12-months Adobe Express Premium and a certain tenure of the Apple Music subscription—but no lower priced choice if someone just wants the unlimited 5G.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It has been a slow, and a very quiet death of the budget plans. Airtel once offered a ₹799 plan that provided 84 days of validity to users. As of a few days ago, that validity tenure now requires you to spend ₹899 (and along the way, it was first changed to ₹859, if I’m not mistaken). You can no longer seek value in this telecom era, whether prepaid or postpaid. Because the definition of value has changed to include things you may not want and to bundle things you may not need.

April has been the month of “cricket packs”, with Airtel and Jio trying to cash in on the IPL momentum. Both have launched data and regular recharge plans with JioHotstar subscriptions bundled. But what if someone doesn’t want that and instead watches IPL on Star Sports on linear cable or DTH? You’ll still get what you don’t need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There is an irony in all of this. While India still has some of the most affordable data prices anywhere in the world, the value of that data has significantly reduced in the last few years. in 2016, 1GB of data would last you a week, maybe more. Now, you’re probably consuming almost as much scrolling the brain rot content on social media every night, between finishing dinner and finally falling asleep. End result is, you’ll have to pay for an unlimited 5G plan anyway. And that’s where the ‘more’ comes into play as telcos drive up the average revenue per user (ARPU) metrics.

I get their reasons for doing this. Capex costs are going up and investments are essential to scale and support volume of connectivity, spectrum costs and the very running of the business, all factored in. You’ve no choice but to keep paying. But remember, the house always wins in the end. This time, the house is the telco with 5G towers and a JioHotstar logo on it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vishal Mathur is the Technology Editor at HT. Tech Tonic is a weekly column that looks at the impact of personal technology on the way we live, and vice versa. The views expressed are personal.