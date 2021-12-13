Tega Industries makes blockbuster debut; shares trade 66% above listed IPO price

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Kolkata-based firm drew an overwhelming response as it got subscribed 219.04 times on the last day of subscription on December 3, after it opened for the bidding on December 1.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Tega Industries made a blockbuster debut on stock exchanges on Monday as its shares were trading at 753 per share above the listed IPO price of 453 per share after it opened for retail investment.

Tega Industries IPO reflected a premium of 66.22 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further zoomed 69.33 per cent to 767.10. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it listed at 760, a gain of 67.77 per cent.

The Kolkata-based firm drew an overwhelming response as it got subscribed 219.04 times on the last day of subscription on December 3, after it opened for the bidding on December 1. The initial public offer had a price range of 443-453 a share.

Tega Industries IPO received bids for 2,09,58,69,600 shares against 95,68,636 shares on offer, data with the exchanges showed.

The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 666.19 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 215.45 times subscription, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 29.44 times.

Tega Industries offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining, and bulk solids handling industry through its wide product portfolio.

(With agency inputs)

