Tesla layoffs: Company fires new marketing team months after launching it

Tesla cut its entire US "growth content" team in its recent round of layoffs, as per a report. The team included a group of about 40 people while the company still has a small group of marketing employees based in Europe, people in the know told Bloomberg. This comes after Elon Musk responded to a post on X that said the laid off staff "could've done a better job with their ads." Tesla layoffs: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

He wrote, “Exactly. The ads were far too generic – could've been any car.” The billionaire told Tesla employees last week that he was laying off more than 10% of the company's workforce.

Following this, impacted Tesla workers were notified within hours that their roles had been eliminated, it was reported. Several employees were notified via a phone call that their roles had been cut, reports claimed.

Will advertising roles in Tesla end?

The electric vehicle company has survived without any traditional advertising but Elon Musk changed this last May when he announced at a shareholder event that he would “try out a little advertising and see how it goes” after Tesla investors called for it. The company released what appeared to be its first-ever ad last year.

Why is Tesla laying off 10% of its workforce?

Tesla's decision to cut its marketing team comes as the company's sales fell down. Earlier this month, the company reported lower-than-expected delivery numbers.