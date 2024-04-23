Nothing data leak: Company confirms ‘vulnerability’ affecting community member data

A recent revelation by Android Authority claimed that there may have been a data breach at the UK-based smartphone company Nothing, endangering the information of several community profiles. Nothing data leak: According to reports, it came to notice via a text file-sharing website.

Nothing, run by Carl Pei, also acknowledged that it found a "vulnerability" that affected community members' data. It also claimed that it only affected the email addresses of the members of the community, and no other personal information like passwords, payments, etc was compromised.

According to reports, it came to notice via a text file-sharing website. It included publicly available information like usernames, display names, comment counts, last-seen information, join dates, forum profile permissions, etc. The report also states that the leaked information also had data that wasn't in the public domain. This included the email addresses linked to community member profiles and profile suspension fields.

Data breach is one of the biggest issues impacting cyberspace today. With the growing use of technology, Cybercrime has become a grave consequence affecting the personal information of millions of smartphone users today.

In a statement issued by Nothing, it said "In December 2022, Nothing discovered a vulnerability, which impacted email addresses belonging to community members at the time. No names, personal addresses, passwords, or payment information were compromised. Upon this discovery nearly a year and a half ago, Nothing took immediate action to remedy the situation and bolster its security features."

The cause of this breach has not been made public by the company. It is being speculated that it could have been due to an exposed API, or an export file from the Nothing Community forum management software.