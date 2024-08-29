 These are richest zodiac signs in India as per Hurun 2024 Rich List - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
These are richest zodiac signs in India as per Hurun 2024 Rich List

ByHT News Desk
Aug 29, 2024 01:57 PM IST

Cancer, Gemini, and Leo top Hurun India Rich List with significant wealth increases; Cancer sees 84% rise.

People born under the Cancer sign had the best year, as per the latest Hurun India Rich List, followed by Gemini and Leo. Cancer witnessed an astonishing 84 per cent increase in cumulative wealth. Gemini follows closely, with a notable 77 per cent increase in wealth. In third place is Leo, with a 68 per cent rise in cumulative wealth.

Hurun India Rich List: Cancer, Gemini, and Leo see highest wealth growth, with Cancer at 84% increase.
Read more: Shah Rukh Khan debuts on Hurun India list with a net worth of 7,300 crore

Sagittarius, with a 64 per cent wealth increase, and Libra with 61 per cent are also in the top five. Capricorn saw a 58 per cent increase in cumulative wealth followed by Pisces with a 46 per cent increase.

Read more: These are the top 10 richest NRIs in the world: Check full list

Aquarius and Virgo share the eighth spot, each with a 39 per cent increase in wealth. Aries, Scorpio, and Taurus occupy the final spots, with wealth increases of 34 per cent, 33 per cent, and 32 per cent, respectively.

Read more: Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest on Hurun India rich list at 21

Overall, Cancer leads in terms of wealth growth, Gemini tops the list in total contribution, representing 9.9 per cent of the richest individuals on the list. These include prominent figures like Kumar Mangalam Birla and LN Mittal.

Scorpio and Aries showed a strong presence in the list as Sunil Mittal and Mukesh Ambani showed modest growth rates.

