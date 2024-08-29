 These are the top 10 richest NRIs in the world: Check full list - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
These are the top 10 richest NRIs in the world: Check full list

ByHT News Desk
Aug 29, 2024 01:06 PM IST

Hurun India 2023 Rich List features 102 NRIs, 79% self-made. The US, UAE, and UK are top countries for NRIs.

A total of 102 NRIs featured on the Hurun India 2023 Rich List. Nearly 79% of them are self-made, the list showed. With 46 individuals, US is the most preferred country for NRIs. This is followed by the UAE and the UK, as per the list. With 192,700 crore, Gopichand Hinduja & family of Hinduja is the wealthiest NRI while LN Mittal & family is the wealthiest NRI living in the UK with a fortune of 160,900 crore. 

Gopichand Hinduja, billionaire and co-chairman of Hinduja Group India Ltd. (Bloomberg)
Gopichand Hinduja, billionaire and co-chairman of Hinduja Group India Ltd. (Bloomberg)

Next in list is Anil Agarwal & family, whose wealth stands at 1,11,400 crore. Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources, a major player in mining and natural resources. 

Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, residing in Monaco, is at the fourth position with a wealth of 91,400 crore. He is the chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a construction and real estate giant.

Jay Chaudhry, based in San Jose, ranks fifth with 88,600 crore. He is the founder and CEO of Zscaler, a leading company in cloud security.

Sri Prakash Lohia, with a wealth of 73,100 crore, is the sixth richest NRI. He lives in London and is the chairman of Indorama, a global player in petrochemicals and textiles. 

In seventh place is Vivek Chaand Sehgal & family, who resides in Dubai with a wealth of 62,600 crore. He is the chairman of Samvardhana Motherson International. 

Yusuff Ali MA, based in Abu Dhabi, holds the eighth position with 55,000 crore. He is the founder and chairman of Lulu Group International.

Next in the list is Miami resident Rakesh Gangwal & family with a net worth of 37,400 crore. He is the co-founder of Interglobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo.

Romesh T Wadhwani, based in Palo Alto, is at the tenth position with a wealth of 36,900 crore. He is the founder of Symphony Technology Group, a firm specializing in software and technology investments.

Thursday, August 29, 2024
