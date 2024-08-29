These are the top 10 richest NRIs in the world: Check full list

A total of 102 NRIs featured on the Hurun India 2023 Rich List. Nearly 79% of them are self-made, the list showed. With 46 individuals, US is the most preferred country for NRIs. This is followed by the UAE and the UK, as per the list. With ₹192,700 crore, Gopichand Hinduja & family of Hinduja is the wealthiest NRI while LN Mittal & family is the wealthiest NRI living in the UK with a fortune of ₹160,900 crore. Gopichand Hinduja, billionaire and co-chairman of Hinduja Group India Ltd. (Bloomberg)

Next in list is Anil Agarwal & family, whose wealth stands at ₹1,11,400 crore. Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources, a major player in mining and natural resources.

Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, residing in Monaco, is at the fourth position with a wealth of ₹91,400 crore. He is the chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a construction and real estate giant.

Jay Chaudhry, based in San Jose, ranks fifth with ₹88,600 crore. He is the founder and CEO of Zscaler, a leading company in cloud security.

Sri Prakash Lohia, with a wealth of ₹73,100 crore, is the sixth richest NRI. He lives in London and is the chairman of Indorama, a global player in petrochemicals and textiles.

In seventh place is Vivek Chaand Sehgal & family, who resides in Dubai with a wealth of ₹62,600 crore. He is the chairman of Samvardhana Motherson International.

Yusuff Ali MA, based in Abu Dhabi, holds the eighth position with ₹55,000 crore. He is the founder and chairman of Lulu Group International.

Next in the list is Miami resident Rakesh Gangwal & family with a net worth of ₹37,400 crore. He is the co-founder of Interglobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo.

Romesh T Wadhwani, based in Palo Alto, is at the tenth position with a wealth of ₹36,900 crore. He is the founder of Symphony Technology Group, a firm specializing in software and technology investments.