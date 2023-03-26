This private island in Florida costs 1,800 cr, has 98-foot pool…

A private island in Florida's Palm Beach county could become the most-expensive home in the American state if it gets its asking price of $218 million (nearly ₹1,800 crore).



This sole private island named 10 Tarpon Isle was bought by real estate developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners for $85 million ( ₹699 crore) in 2021, CNBC reported. The developers built a grand house and turned it into a guest house with several new amenities. The developer Todd Glaser said that the Tarpon Isle was built in 1940s has a high sea wall and has braved big storms and tidal surges(CNBC)

The newly constructed main house spans across 9,000 square feet. With the addition of guest house, tennis court and other structures, the island now covers a total space of 21,000 feet. There are 11 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms and seven half-baths in the property.



According to the report, the master bedroom suite includes large closets, bathrooms and sitting areas. The larger bathroom is made of white Italian marble which covers the floors, countertops, ceiling and an oversized shower.

The property also has a 98-foot pool and a large dock capable of fitting multiple boats or a mega yatch. On the other hand, the guest house has a spa, massage room, salon and entertainment area.

The developer Todd Glaser said that the Tarpon Isle was built in 1940s has a high sea wall and has braved big storms and tidal surges. The price of $218 million is an ambitious price. Last year, Oracle founder Larry Ellison had purchased billionaire Jim Clark's oceanfront estate at a whopping $173 million last year, the CNBC report added.

According to Florida-based realtors, Palm Beach happens to be the most expensive real estate market with an average sale price of nearly $13 million ( ₹107 crore). During pandemic, the prices of homes in this area trebled.

