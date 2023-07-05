‘Petrol is cheaper than tomatoes’: Tomato at 160/kg mark in Vizag. Check rates in other cities

Tomato prices in India: Tomato prices continue to pinch hole in Indian citizens' pockets. The price of the vegetable has crossed ₹150 per kg in some cities. This comes as the Centre has maintained that tomato price rise is a seasonal phenomenon and the rates will go down in 15 days. According to several media reports, tomatoes are being sold at ₹160 per kg in Visakhapatnam.Here is a list of tomato prices in various cities.

Farmers show tomatoes during a bid at APMC market as tomato prices are soaring across the nation, in Chikkamagaluru,(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CITY TOMATO PRICES (Rs/KG) SILIGURI 155 MORADABAD (UP) 150 DELHI 110 KOLKATA 148 CHENNAI 117 MUMBAI 58

“The price of vegetables has increased a lot. Tomatoes are being sold at ₹150 per kg. Customers are facing a lot of problems due to the price hike. I request the government to intervene and regularise the vegetable prices”, a customer told ANI. “The price of tomatoes has increased everywhere. Petrol is cheaper than tomatoes now. It has become extremely difficult for us to manage expenses now”, a vegetable buyer told ANI. According a consumer affairs ministry data, the average all-India retail price was ₹83.29 per kg. Bengal intervenes to control prices

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With West Bengal witnessing a rise in tomato price, the Mamata Banerjee government has rushed to control the rates. The government has directed its retail network Sufal Bangla to deliver fair-price vegetables in the city, PTI reported. According to report, Sufal Bangla was charging ₹115 per kg for tomatoes.

Tamil Nadu's fair price shops move

The MK Stalin government has launched tomato sales through 82 fair price shops in the city, selling the vegetable at ₹60 per kg. TN minister for cooperatives KR Periyakaruppan said the initiative will be extended to other parts of the state if required.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail