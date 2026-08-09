Treasury to take over defaulted student loans from Education Department: What 10 million borrowers need to know

The US government is moving ahead with a major change to how defaulted student loans are managed. The Treasury Department is preparing to take over the management of the federal government’s defaulted student-loan portfolio from the Education Department.

The Treasury Department will take over defaulted student loans from the Education Department (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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The Treasury released new plans on Friday for managing the loans. The plans focus on changing how borrowers who have stopped paying their federal student loans can deal with their debt and return to good standing.

Treasury plans new loan system

A key part of the plan is a new “Default Resolution Hub.” The Treasury plans to create this centralized system as a place where borrowers in default can understand their situation and plan the steps they need to take to get their loans back into good standing, according to Business Insider. The Treasury also wants to work with outside vendors to collect defaulted loans. These vendors would help with loan collections and also guide borrowers through the different options available to them to leave default, according to a Treasury official.

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{{^usCountry}} The goal is to make the federal student-loan system more efficient. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said changing how defaulted student loans are serviced is the foundation for a federal student-loan system that can produce better results for both borrowers and taxpayers. Bessent said this in a statement released by the Treasury. The Treasury is also working to make it easier for borrowers to share their tax information securely. This could help simplify some of the steps involved in dealing with defaulted student loans, according to a Treasury official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The goal is to make the federal student-loan system more efficient. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said changing how defaulted student loans are serviced is the foundation for a federal student-loan system that can produce better results for both borrowers and taxpayers. Bessent said this in a statement released by the Treasury. The Treasury is also working to make it easier for borrowers to share their tax information securely. This could help simplify some of the steps involved in dealing with defaulted student loans, according to a Treasury official. {{/usCountry}}

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Default can hurt borrowers

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The transfer is especially important for borrowers who are already in default. Default generally means a borrower has failed to make required payments for a long enough period that the federal government can begin stronger collection efforts. Default can have serious financial consequences. The government can use measures such as wage garnishment, which takes part of a person's paycheck to repay the debt.

Federal benefits can also be affected. The government can seize certain federal payments, including Social Security benefits, when collecting defaulted student-loan debt. Those forced collection efforts are currently on hold. Wage garnishment and other involuntary collection actions against borrowers in default have been paused since January, according to Business Insider.

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10 million borrowers affected

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The Trump administration has not said when those collection efforts will restart. This means borrowers in default currently do not have a clear date for when wage garnishment or other involuntary collection actions could resume. The Treasury takeover was first announced by the Education Department in March. The department said it would begin transferring management of the federal student-loan portfolio to Treasury, starting with accounts belonging to borrowers who are already in default.

About 10 million borrowers are in the first group affected by the plan. The initial transfer will focus on the accounts of roughly 10 million borrowers who are already in default. The transfer will not happen all at once. The government plans to move the student-loan accounts in phases as Treasury takes on more responsibility.

Why Treasury is taking over

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The transfer is part of a much bigger Trump administration plan. The administration has been working to dismantle the Education Department and move some of its responsibilities to other federal agencies. The Treasury takeover has raised questions about whether the agency can handle the job. Former administration officials previously told Business Insider that it was unclear whether Treasury had the systems and experience needed to manage the federal government's massive student-loan portfolio.

The size of the portfolio makes the task especially difficult. The federal student-loan portfolio is worth about $1.7 trillion, making it one of the largest government-managed debt portfolios in the country. Former administration officials cited by Business Insider questioned whether Treasury is equipped to manage it.

Treasury tried this before

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Student-loan repayment is also complicated. Borrowers can have different repayment plans, financial situations and options for dealing with their debt. That complexity could make the transfer harder for Treasury to manage. Treasury has tried something similar before. The Obama administration ran a pilot program in 2015 in which Treasury took over a portion of defaulted federal student-loan accounts.

That earlier experiment did not work well. The 2015 pilot collected money at lower rates than private collection agencies, according to former administration officials cited by Business Insider. The current administration is now trying to build a more centralized system. The proposed Default Resolution Hub is designed to give borrowers one central place to understand their debt and figure out how to get out of default.

Workers will move between agencies

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Treasury is also preparing its workforce for the change. Mason Champion, Treasury's assistant secretary, said in a May letter to lawmakers that Treasury and the Education Department had agreed to temporarily move employees between the two agencies. Seven Education Department employees will move to Treasury under the agreement. Two Treasury employees will move in the opposite direction, from Treasury to the Education Department.

The employee transfers are meant to help the agencies work together during the transition. Champion said the arrangement would support the implementation of the partnership, with an early focus on moving operational responsibility for the defaulted student-loan portfolio to Treasury. The plan has also faced political opposition. More than 60 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter in June calling for the transfer of student-loan accounts to Treasury to be stopped.

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Democrats and Republicans clash

The Democrats pointed to rising default rates. In their letter, the lawmakers raised concerns about what they described as record-high student-loan default rates and argued against moving the accounts to Treasury. Republicans later took the opposite position. A month after the Democratic lawmakers called for the transfer to be stopped, Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would formally establish the Treasury student-loan transfer in law.

That means Congress is also becoming part of the fight over the plan. Democrats have called for the transfer to be halted, while Republicans have introduced legislation aimed at putting the plan into law. For borrowers, the biggest immediate change is who will manage their defaulted loans. Instead of the Education Department handling these accounts, the Treasury is preparing to take responsibility for the defaulted portfolio.

What happens to borrowers next?

The government says the change is meant to improve the system, not simply move the debt from one agency to another. The Treasury says the new approach should make loan servicing more efficient and help borrowers find clearer ways to return to good standing. But the transition is still being closely watched because of its huge scale. Treasury is taking on millions of defaulted accounts while the wider federal student-loan portfolio is worth around $1.7 trillion.

The biggest question now is how smoothly the new system will work. Treasury will have to build the new resolution system, work with collection vendors, securely handle borrower tax information and manage millions of defaulted accounts. For borrowers in default, the key issue will be what happens next. They will need clear information about how to leave default, what repayment options are available and whether collection actions such as wage garnishment will resume.

The transfer is therefore more than an administrative change. It could change how millions of Americans interact with the federal government over their student-loan debt, while also reshaping the role of the Education Department and Treasury in the federal student-loan system.