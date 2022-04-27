Trump’s app Truth Social beating Twitter on Apple App Store, tweets Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk, expected to complete a $44 billion takeover Twitter - one of the biggest in recent months - said Wednesday former United States president Donald Trump's social media platform 'Truth Social' had outpaced Twitter and TikTok to reach the top spot among apps available on the Apple store. "Truth Social is currently beating Twitter and TikTok on the Apple Store," Musk tweeted with a screenshot of the store's 'Top Charts' category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, after it was reported that Musk's offer had been accepted by the board (it has yet to be approved by shareholders), the former president told Fox News he would 'never return' to the platform. "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on the Truth app... I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trump announced last year he would launch his own microblogging app after he was banned by Twitter in January 2021 for 'inciting tweets' that contributed to the riots at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC. The Trump Media & Technology Group social media platform - Truth Social - was formally launched last month. Former Republican Devin Nunes from California is the CEO.

"After close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter - we have permanently suspended the account due to risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter had said.