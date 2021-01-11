IND USA
Twitter shares slump 8% in Germany after Donald Trump account suspension

The social media firm's US-listed shares were also off 8% in thin premarket trading on Monday morning.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:35 PM IST
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Trump enters the last days of his presidency facing a second impeachment and growing calls for his resignation after his supporters launched an assault on the nation’s Capitol in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Yet Trump will try to go on offense in his last 10 days, with no plans of resigning. Instead, Trump is planning to lash out against the companies that have now denied him his Twitter and Facebook bullhorns. And aides hope he will spend his last days trying to trumpet his policy accomplishments, beginning with a trip to Alamo, Texas Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Twitter's German-listed shares slumped 8% on the first trading day after it permanently suspended US President Donald Trump's account late on Friday.

The company said suspension of Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, was due to the risk of further violence, following the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday.

The social media firm's US-listed shares were also off 8% in thin premarket trading on Monday morning.

