Twitter shares slump 8% in Germany after Donald Trump account suspension
The social media firm's US-listed shares were also off 8% in thin premarket trading on Monday morning.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Twitter's German-listed shares slumped 8% on the first trading day after it permanently suspended US President Donald Trump's account late on Friday.
The company said suspension of Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, was due to the risk of further violence, following the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday.
