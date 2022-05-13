Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Twitter shares slump after Elon Musk says takeover on hold
business

Twitter shares slump after Elon Musk says takeover on hold

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a statement announcing his deal to buy Twitter last month that he wants to defeat spam bots, authenticate all humans and make its algorithms open source.
Twitter slumped 20% pre-market after Elon Musk’s tweet, and Tesla shares rose roughly 5%. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)
Published on May 13, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Twitter Inc. shares tumbled after Elon Musk tweeted that his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. is “temporarily on hold” over a filing stating fake accounts contribute less than 5% of its users. 

Twitter slumped 20% pre-market after Musk’s tweet, and Tesla shares rose roughly 5%. 

Twitter said in a previous filing “that the average of false or spam accounts during the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of our monthly daily active users during the quarter.”

Musk said in a statement announcing his deal to buy Twitter last month that he wants to defeat spam bots, authenticate all humans and make its algorithms open source.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter twitter inc. elon musk
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP