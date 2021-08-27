Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Two years on, DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX
business

Two years on, DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX

The jet was grounded around the world following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Most major markets including the US and Europe have since then allowed the aircraft to resume flights last year.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 02:35 AM IST
In its order on Thursday, the aviation regulator said it has observed “no untoward reporting” on jets already flying after 17 global regulators allowed it to resume flights.(HT Photo)

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday lifted the 2019 ban on airlines flying Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The jet was grounded around the world following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Most major markets including the US and Europe have since then allowed the aircraft to resume flights last year.

In all, news agency Reuters said 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return to service, with 30 airlines already restarting their MAX aircraft services. After New Delhi’s decision on Thursday, China is the only major aviation market to hold back approvals to the American planemaker.

In its order on Thursday, the aviation regulator said it has observed “no untoward reporting” on jets already flying after 17 global regulators allowed it to resume flights.

“A sizeable number of airlines (34) with B737 MAX airplane (345) are operating currently and have attained 122,824 total departures with 289,537 cumulative hours since the un-grounding from 9th December 2020, with no untoward reporting,” the regulator said in its order uploaded on its website.

RELATED STORIES

SpiceJet, India’s second-largest airline by market share and the only one in the country to fly the aircraft, hasn’t reacted to the regulator’s order.

But hours before the announcement was made, the airline said it expected the grounded 737 MAX jets to return to service at the end of September following a settlement struck with lessor Avolon on leases of the aircraft.

In an email to employees on August 15, the airline ‘s chairman and managing director Ajay Singh indicated that the jet was expected to make a comeback soon and described its expected return as a game-changer for the domestic airline industry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boeing 737 max
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ola Electric in talks to secure up to $1 billion from investors

Sensex closes day in green at 55,949; Nifty ends session at 16,634

E-Shram portal aims to document India's unorganised sector, details here

Microsoft promotes Panos Panay as top adviser to CEO Satya Nadella
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP