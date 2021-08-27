Two years on, DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday lifted the 2019 ban on airlines flying Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The jet was grounded around the world following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Most major markets including the US and Europe have since then allowed the aircraft to resume flights last year.

In all, news agency Reuters said 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return to service, with 30 airlines already restarting their MAX aircraft services. After New Delhi’s decision on Thursday, China is the only major aviation market to hold back approvals to the American planemaker.

In its order on Thursday, the aviation regulator said it has observed “no untoward reporting” on jets already flying after 17 global regulators allowed it to resume flights.

“A sizeable number of airlines (34) with B737 MAX airplane (345) are operating currently and have attained 122,824 total departures with 289,537 cumulative hours since the un-grounding from 9th December 2020, with no untoward reporting,” the regulator said in its order uploaded on its website.

SpiceJet, India’s second-largest airline by market share and the only one in the country to fly the aircraft, hasn’t reacted to the regulator’s order.

But hours before the announcement was made, the airline said it expected the grounded 737 MAX jets to return to service at the end of September following a settlement struck with lessor Avolon on leases of the aircraft.

In an email to employees on August 15, the airline ‘s chairman and managing director Ajay Singh indicated that the jet was expected to make a comeback soon and described its expected return as a game-changer for the domestic airline industry.

