Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / UK's NatWest caps transfers to crypto exchanges over concerns of fraud
business

UK's NatWest caps transfers to crypto exchanges over concerns of fraud

Binance too came under the capping rule, due to Natwest's concerns over investment scams and fraud.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The temporary cap, imposed by one of Britain's domestic biggest lenders on June 24, targets a number of exchanges and digital asset firms. (REUTERS)

Britain's Natwest Group has capped the daily amount customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges, including major platform Binance, because of concerns over investment scams and fraud, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

The temporary cap, imposed by one of Britain's domestic biggest lenders on June 24, targets a number of exchanges and digital asset firms, the spokesperson said. The maximum amount varies depending on the platform, and is typically in the thousands of pounds, they added.

"We have seen a high level of cryptocurrency investment scams targeting our customers across retail and business banking, particularly through social media sites," the spokesperson said.

"To protect our customers from the criminals exploiting these platforms, we're temporarily reducing the maximum daily amount that a customer can send to cryptocurrency exchanges as well as blocking payments to a small number of cryptocurrency asset firms where we have seen particularly significant levels of fraud-related harm for our customers."

A spokesperson for Binance, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, said it was serious about its responsibility to protect users from attempted scams and frauds.

"Where we are made aware of these kinds of claims, we immediately take action and have an excellent record of working with law enforcement agencies globally to assist in their investigations," he said.

Binance is coming under increasing scrutiny by regulators globally. Britain's financial watchdog last week said it cannot conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) did not give reasons for its move, but told Reuters that Binance withdrew its application to register with it as a crypto-related business in mid-May.

Since January, crypto-related firms have had to register with the FCA, which oversees compliance with laws designed to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

In the wake of the move by the FCA, the NatWest spokesperson said it would keep under review Binance's place on the list of crypto companies affected.

Binance offers services ranging from digital token trading to derivatives, as well as emerging technology such as tokenised versions of stocks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
natwest bitcoin binance exchange
TRENDING NEWS

Flintstones-themed house in California settles lawsuit with town

Kerala Tourism celebrates Social Media Day with incredible pictures

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

American singer Jason Derulo makes jalebis, people love the viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP