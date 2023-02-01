Legal fraternity hails Budget 2023 funding for eCourts Project: ‘Welcome step’

The legal fraternity on Wednesday hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement in the 2023-24 budget to provide ₹7,000 crore for phase three of the eCourts Project to make the judicial system more accessible and efficient.

The phase three of the eCourts Project envisages a judicial system that is more accessible, efficient and equitable for every individual who seeks justice, or is part of the delivery of justice, in India, according to details available on the website of the Department of Justice in the Union Law and Justice Ministry.

"For efficient administration of justice, Phase III of eCourts Project will be launched with an outlay of ₹7,000 crore," Sitharaman said in her budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

While the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) termed the eCourts Project "successful", the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) said digital courts and digital India are the "new mantra".

Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) Chairperson and senior advocate KK Manan told PTI that the move is a very good step and would ensure transparency also.

"It is a very good step and it is in the interest of the fraternity. I welcome this announcement," Manan said, adding that efficient eCourts system would ensure transparency and easy access of judicial system to the poor and downtrodden in the country.

DHCBA President and senior advocate Mohit Mathur said the announcement is a welcome step because all the courts are moving towards digitisation and digital courts and that in any case digital India is the new mantra.

"After the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has also realised that the virtual system and IT enabled courts are the need of the hour. It is a welcome step that they have done this," Mathur said.

Advocate Devvrat, Secretary of the SCAORA, said the project will enhance accessibility to the public from every nook and corner of the country.

"The eCourts Project is successful as far as transparency and accessibility is concerned. The SCAORA has always supported this project, especially the virtual hearing and live streaming of proceedings done by the courts," he said, adding that involvement of Artificial Intelligence would further enhance its utility.

Devvrat said it would also help in reducing the mounting pendency of cases, especially of petty offences, which is clogging the system.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had recently indicated that the phase three of the project was in the offing.

As per details available on the website of the e-Committee of the Supreme Court, the eCourts Project was conceptualized on the basis of the "National Policy and Action Plan for Implementation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Indian Judiciary – 2005" submitted by the e-Committee with a vision to transform the Indian judiciary by ICT enablement of courts.

