US, China, Japan, India, South Korea crude release may draw OPEC ire

Three of the world’s largest oil consumers will release crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. (Reuters)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Bloomberg |

The US will release 50 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with China, Japan, India and South Korea, the White House said in a statement -- an unprecedented, coordinated attempt by three of the world’s largest oil consumers to tame prices that could prompt a backlash by OPEC .

The decision to collectively discharge stockpiled crude after OPEC countries rebuffed calls to significantly boost production marks a diplomatic win for the US and a challenge to the grip that Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC producers have on the market. 

