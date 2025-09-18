US may ease tariffs on India in next couple of months, CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran says

India’s chief economic adviser is confident that the US will ease punitive tariffs on India in the next couple of months to levels which “we were earlier anticipating”.
“My personal confidence is that in the next couple of months—if not earlier—we will see a resolution to at least to the extra penal tariff of 25%,” CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran said during an event organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata on Thursday. “It may also be the case that the reciprocal tariff of 25% may also come down to levels, which we were earlier anticipating, somewhere between 10% and 15%.”