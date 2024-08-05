 US trading brokerages face disruption amid big market crash: Which are affected? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US trading brokerages face disruption amid big market crash: Which are affected?

AP |
Aug 05, 2024 09:24 PM IST

User reports appeared to peak around and just before 10 a.m. ET, data from outage tracker Downdectector shows.

Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Bloomberg)
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Bloomberg)

 

User reports appeared to peak around and just before 10 a.m. ET, data from outage tracker Downdectector shows. Some frustrated customers online said that they were unable to log in or access their account balances.

Read more: Apple iPhone 15 prices drop in India ahead of iPhone 16 launch

“Due to a technical issue, some clients may have difficulty logging in to Schwab platforms,” Charles Schwab wrote on social media platform X Monday morning. “Please accept our apologies as our teams work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

A Fidelity spokesperson told The Associated Press via email Monday that the company was aware of some customers experiencing “intermittent issues” earlier in the day, but said that this is now resolved.

Read more: US may propose barring Chinese software in autonomous vehicles: Report

Vanguard did not immediately return a request for comment.

At its peak, Charles Schwab saw nearly 15,000 outage reports from users around 9:50 a.m. ET, per Downdetector. Fidelity and Vanguard saw another 3,800 and 2,900, respectively, closer to 10 a.m. ET.

User reports appeared to fall notably for all three platforms an hour later, but timelines for full recovery weren't immediately known for Schwab and Vanguard.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / US trading brokerages face disruption amid big market crash: Which are affected?
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On