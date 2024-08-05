Apple iPhone 15 prices drop in India ahead of iPhone 16 launch

Prices of the iPhone 15 on electronics retail chain Vijay Sales have dropped in India as Apple gears to launch the iPhone 16. The launch date expected to be September 10, but Apple hasn't confirmed it officially yet. The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus. (AP)

The 2024 iPhones have received multiple discounts, but the iPhone 15 is currently available at the lowest price it has ever seen on Vijay Sales.

What is the price of the iPhone 15 on Vijay Sales?

The iPhone 15 has a starting price of ₹69,690 for the 128 GB version on Vijay Sales, when it used to be ₹79,900 originally, meaning that buyers can now enjoy a flat discount offer of ₹10,210.

An additional ₹4,000 discount offer when using an ICICI bank credit card or SBI bank credit card will drop the price further to ₹65,690.

For the iPhone 15 plus, the discounted price is ₹77,190, compared to the original price of ₹89,900, which is a discount of ₹12,710.

What is the difference between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus?

There is a price difference of ₹7,500 between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, with the Plus variant offering a better battery life and a bigger screen.

Those who are able to spend around ₹1,23,000 can consider the Pro variant which has compact display, more powerful performance, and advanced cameras like the Pro Max model.

The iPhone 15 Pro is priced at ₹1,23,490 for the 256GB variant, compared to the original launch price of ₹1,34,900.

There is also a ₹3,000 discount on both bank cards for the Pro model.